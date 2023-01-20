Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Toast and Jam Session with local music and visual artist
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local artist is combining his love for visual art and music with an upcoming listening event and showcase entitled the “Toast and Jam Session Mixer”. Artist Yeshaya “Yyusri” Drayton along with community organizer and liaison Jared Johnson will be hosting the event....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: R1 Champ aims to increase positive male role models in district one schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One recently launched an initiative that aims to provide students with access to more positive male role models in schools. R1 Champs: Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts currently has a team of volunteers, but the program is seeking additional individuals interested in becoming role models.
WIS-TV
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Segregation to Justice film” shares historical depiction of Briggs v. Elliot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you haven’t had a chance to check out the film based on a true story based in Clarendon County about the historic case of Briggs v. Elliot now is your chance. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the South Carolina Education Association’s new headquarters, there...
WIS-TV
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
WLTX.com
Chinese New Year celebrations highlight the culture in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday marked the first day of the Chinese New Year with many in the Columbia area spending the day celebrating. One of those celebrations was at Boku Kitchen and Saloon as a crowd welcomed the Chinese New Year alongside festive décor and gifts. Owner Michael Duganier said that, with his being a pan-Asian restaurant, he felt like going all out for the holiday.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library Cafe reopens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two reports a student was injured at Richland Northeast High School Monday morning. The Richland Two director of communications said the student was injured before school started. Other students witnessed the event while several teachers responded for help. Counseling staff and social...
WIS-TV
South Congaree mobile home residents face evictions and closing parks
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A group of South Congaree mobile home residents has a ticking clock for finding a new home. For some, their time to find that home may be getting slashed. In November, the South Congaree Town Council denied an appeal by landlord Naomi Halter to have...
WIS-TV
Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West said a Lugoff teenager died after a crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Coroner West reports a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff Elgin High School died after the collision. The wreck happened in Lugoff at Ridgeway Road around 3:27 p.m. said Coroner West.
WIS-TV
Two S.C. fire crews battle house fire in Clarendon County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Fire Rescue reports crews from Clarendon and the Santee Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday evening. Crews said firefighters arrived at a house on the 2000 block of Dingle Pond Road around 5:15 p.m. on January 22. When firefighters came to the scene, crews immediately set up two lines of attack to stop the blaze coming from the home.
Furniture Today
Are a couple of seismic shifts coming up for bedding segment? | Sheila Long O’Mara
I live in South Carolina on the Northeast side of Columbia, where since June, our neighboring county has had 45 confirmed earthquakes. We live close to the county line, and because of that adjacency, we’ve experienced most of them. Since the beginning of 2022, and including our most recent...
abccolumbia.com
Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside...
WLTX.com
LUKE STRONG: He's home with a new heart after more than 200 days
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Luke Strong is a hashtag created in support of three-year-old Luke Fossell. He stole many hearts a few months ago while on his own journey to get a new one. In December, that life-giving gift was granted and Luke is finally back home. It's a story...
WIS-TV
DJJ asks for $30M for new detention center, saying current facility overcrowded and ‘not safe’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick caught some state lawmakers by surprise when she didn’t ask them for much from the budget outside of normal operating costs, saying in her first year leading the beleaguered department, she wanted to focus on figuring out what it needed most.
WIS-TV
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A capital project in the unincorporated town of Cassatt is under scrutiny by neighboring residents and elected officials. Within a 12-acre stretch of the Kershaw County property on highway SC-1 N., four acres of vegetation were recently stripped to accommodate an incoming fire station. This...
Comments / 1