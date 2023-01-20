ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Toast and Jam Session with local music and visual artist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local artist is combining his love for visual art and music with an upcoming listening event and showcase entitled the “Toast and Jam Session Mixer”. Artist Yeshaya “Yyusri” Drayton along with community organizer and liaison Jared Johnson will be hosting the event....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
SUMTER, SC
WLTX.com

Chinese New Year celebrations highlight the culture in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday marked the first day of the Chinese New Year with many in the Columbia area spending the day celebrating. One of those celebrations was at Boku Kitchen and Saloon as a crowd welcomed the Chinese New Year alongside festive décor and gifts. Owner Michael Duganier said that, with his being a pan-Asian restaurant, he felt like going all out for the holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library Cafe reopens for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two reports a student was injured at Richland Northeast High School Monday morning. The Richland Two director of communications said the student was injured before school started. Other students witnessed the event while several teachers responded for help. Counseling staff and social...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West said a Lugoff teenager died after a crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Coroner West reports a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff Elgin High School died after the collision. The wreck happened in Lugoff at Ridgeway Road around 3:27 p.m. said Coroner West.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two S.C. fire crews battle house fire in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Fire Rescue reports crews from Clarendon and the Santee Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday evening. Crews said firefighters arrived at a house on the 2000 block of Dingle Pond Road around 5:15 p.m. on January 22. When firefighters came to the scene, crews immediately set up two lines of attack to stop the blaze coming from the home.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
COLUMBIA, SC

