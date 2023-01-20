ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Savoy Tea Co. expansion adds to downtown KC tea shops

 3 days ago

“We blend and formulate all of our own teas,” wholesaler Kyle Hansen said.

Photo by KCtoday

Here’s the tea. Savoy Tea Co. is officially open in the Crossroads — at 2108 Wyandotte St. The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based company already has a location in Lenexa.

“We always just loved the KC area,” Savoy wholesaler
Kyle Hansen told us. “We’re really excited to be here [...] We’ve made a lot of friends in the community that are wholesale partners.”

Savoy offers 140+ loose leaf teas sourced from around the world (China, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, South Africa, and Argentina).

🫖 Other tea shops downtown

Shang Tea Co. , 2450 Grand Blvd., KCMO | Pair your Crown Center cup with dumplings or a rice bowl.

Herban Tea and Coffee Bar , 1814 Oak St., KCMO | Try some tea blends or an herbal latte.

Fat Bee Cafe , 1111 Main St., KCMO | This Vietnamese artisan boba cafe originated in Overland Park.


Dragonfly Tea Zone , 409 Main St., KCMO | For bubble tea slurpers and Asian snack eaters.

