Savoy Tea Co. expansion adds to downtown KC tea shops

“We blend and formulate all of our own teas,” wholesaler Kyle Hansen said. Photo by KCtoday

is officially open in the Crossroads —The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based company already has a location in Lenexa.“We always just loved the KC area,” Savoy wholesalertold us. “We’re really excited to be here [...] We’ve made a lot of friends in the community that are wholesale partners.”Savoy offerssourced from around the world (China, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, South Africa, and Argentina). Shang Tea Co. , 2450 Grand Blvd., KCMO | Pair your Crown Center cup with dumplings or a rice bowl. Herban Tea and Coffee Bar , 1814 Oak St., KCMO | Try some tea blends or an herbal latte. Fat Bee Cafe , 1111 Main St., KCMO | This Vietnamese artisan boba cafe originated in Overland Park. Dragonfly Tea Zone , 409 Main St., KCMO | For bubble tea slurpers and Asian snack eaters.