Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Des Moines Register

Private school scholarship bill passes Legislature

Gov. Kim Reynolds won a long-awaited victory on Monday night when both chambers of the Iowa Legislature passed her private school scholarship proposal. The bill has been a top priority for Reynolds for three years. The bill will give families nearly $7,600 in taxpayer funds to help pay a student's...
IOWA STATE

