Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, shown above, has been heavily criticized by local, state and federal leaders from the east side of Washington for proposing a transportation budget that sets back completion of a major freeway project in Spokane by six years. Ted S. Warren/AP Images

(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal.

Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion of the North-South Freeway project by six years would economically harm the state’s second largest city.

"This project is arguably the most important transportation link since Interstate 90 came through our city," Woodward testified on Tuesday. "It is critical infrastructure to Spokane. It would be a major, major blow to our economy."

She said that travel corridor, when completed, would provide an important shipping and logistics route critical to future growth of the northeast sector of the city and beyond.

When the project is complete, Interstate 90 will be connected at the south to US 2 and that section of freeway to US 395 in the north.

Inslee responded to criticism from Woodward and others on Thursday in a YouTube message. He pointed out that construction costs have risen in recent years and state revenue for transportation work has gone down, necessitating tough budget calls.

"I do know how concerned the Spokane community is about this," he said. "We know how important this is to the community, and I know sometimes people think, 'Well, why Spokane?' Well, it's all across the state of Washington. These projects have had to be delayed because of higher costs, less money available, less contractors available, and I'm hopeful that we can find something to not have to do this delay."

Inslee also said he will work with state legislators to ensure the project isn't stalled any longer than necessary. In the meantime, his proposed budget sets back completion from 2028 to 2035.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Spokane freeway project spanning 10.5 miles was originally conceived in 1946, but groundbreaking did not begin until 2001. At that time, the project was expected to cost $1.5 billion but that estimate has roughly doubled over the years.

Spokane officials say that federally funded projects in the area are being delayed until the freeway work is completed, which is further harming growth planning and progress.

It's not only local leaders who have criticized Inslee's proposal to pause state funding for the Spokane project. Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers has also weighed in.

The Republican legislator who lives in Spokane released this statement after hearing news of the proposed delay: “Our community has waited for decades to complete the North Spokane Corridor, yet Governor Inslee is now proposing to delay it by another seven years in order to divert money that has been committed to his priorities and infrastructure projects on the west side of the state.

"This proposal, which was made without consulting our community, is inexplicable but not surprising. My hope is lawmakers in Olympia will disregard this dishonest proposal, fully fund the North Spokane Corridor, and complete this project once and for all.”

Her opposition to Inslee's plan is shared by five state legislators from the east side.

Sen. Andy Billig, a Democat from Spokane who serves as majority floor leader, helped author a statement to Inslee that said: “Simply put, this decision does not have our support, nor does it have the support of people across Spokane and Eastern Washington who for years have been waiting for the completion of this vital project."

Adding signatures to the statement were Reps. Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli, both of whom live in Spokane.

Also speaking out against the delay were two Republicans: Sen. Mike Padden of Spokane Valley and Sen. Jeff Holy of Spokane.