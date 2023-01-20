ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker GovPritzker Facebook

(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.

A judge issued the TRO Friday evening. The case advances pending an expected appeal by the governor and legislative leaders. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

There are other pending lawsuits filed against the state's gun ban. A separate state-level case is in Crawford County. That awaits a judge to be assigned. A federal case in the Southern District of Illinois filed by the Illinois State Rifle Association has yet to have a hearing scheduled.

The new law bans more than 170 semi-automatic handguns and rifles as well as magazines that hold more than 10 rounds in rifles and more than 15 rounds in handguns.

Other challenges contend the law also violates citizens' right to own and carry firearms under the Second Amendment and their rights against self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment. The law requires people who already owned any of the banned guns or magazines to register them with the state.

Effingham County temporary retraining order against Illinois' gun ban

Comments / 170

Turbo Taxer
3d ago

Since failure to register your guns under this new law is a misdemeanor punishable by 365 days in jail, attorneys ought to file a suit saying that it violates the eighth amendment. A year in jail for such a minor oversight should be considered cruel punishment. The punishment certainly doesn’t fit the crime especially when our liberal politicians are letting true criminals go in much less time.

Reply(31)
63
Mushroom
2d ago

The governor is trying to turn law abiding citizens Into criminals because it's an easy bust..How about cleaning up the cities and then will talk.

Reply(11)
61
✌ Out
2d ago

Pritzker the only assault weapons that need to be is Pritzker , Pritzker is a assault weapon , Illinois needs too ban Pritzker.

Reply(2)
71
