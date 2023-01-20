Danny Kanell skewered over Tony Dungy defense

It’s not entirely news that Tony Dungy is an anti-gay bigot who takes a lot of opportunities to speak out against LGBTQ+ issues, amongst other things. But perhaps because of the hot-button nature of the issues he’s involved himself in this week, there are a lot of discussions going on surrounding the former NFL coach and NBC Sports analyst.

Dungy , who was heard dragging down the energy of one of the most exciting NFL playoff game finishes of all time last weekend, responded to a Daily Wire tweet about Minnesota legislators discussing a bill that would require menstrual products in boys’ school bathrooms by sharing a thoroughly debunked anecdote about litter boxes in schools.

Dungy, who has long been a proponent of Christian views of marriage and family as well as an opponent of LGBTQ+ rights , shared the hoax as part of an effort to perpetuate a backlash against the recognition of gender variance and transgender equality.

On Friday, Dungy spoke at the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C., and decided to bring up Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a speech about pushing to ban abortions.

Dungy was roundly criticized for the speech , but not everyone disagreed with his sentiment about taking personal autonomy away from women.

“Lot of hit pieces on Tony Dungy coming out in last 24 hours. All I can say is Coach Dungy is one of the most genuine, humble, and morally upright people I’ve ever met. There is not an ounce of hate in him. The only hate in these articles is the hatred of Christianity,” tweeted CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell on Friday in defense of Dungy.

Kanell was met with some pretty swift pushback of his own over his usage of Christianity to deflect from the terrible things Dungy has said over the years.

NBC has yet to comment on Dungy’s most recent commentary, though that’s par for the course for them.

