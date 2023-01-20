ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 27, who sparked security scare at Leeds hospital rearrested on terror charges

By Elizabeth Haigh For Mailonline and Rebecca Camber Crime And Security Editor For The Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The 27-year-old man held over a security scare at St James's Hospital in Leeds on Friday after being found with a 'suspicious device' has been re-arrested on terror charges, police have confirmed.

The armed man was spotted behaving suspiciously by a passer-by, who may have foiled a terror attack after alerting police.

A large section of the hospital was evacuated on Friday morning after police arrested the 27-year-old after he was allegedly seen with a firearm and a suspicious package at the hospital's maternity wing.

In an update on Friday evening, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: 'The 27-year-old man, who has remained in custody since his arrest this morning, has this evening been re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.'

Counter terrorism police arrested the man on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism after he was seen lurking in the grounds of St James's Hospital in Leeds in the freezing cold.

In a chilling echo of the bomb blast outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in 2021, the suspect, said to be armed with a BB gun and a viable explosive device, was seen loitering outside the maternity unit known as the Gledhow Wing at 5am yesterday.

His suspicious behaviour in the darkness is said to have alerted the concern of a passerby who asked what he was doing before deciding to raise the alarm.

He was initially held on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences but within hours he was re-arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after examination of the electronic device by experts indicated it was viable.

A major investigation is now underway into the suspect who is not thought to be known to police.

Police were searching three properties overnight in connection with the case.

The cordon at the scene has been lifted, but searches continue to be carried out at premises in Leeds.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: 'This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no evidence to suggest there is any heightened or ongoing risk to the public.

'Nevertheless, the UK threat level remains at Substantial and we would always encourage the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or behaviour to police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or at gov.uk/ACT.'

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said wards on the Gledhow wing of St James's Hospital in Leeds were evacuated after the suspect was detained at around 5am on Friday.

Army specialists and a bomb disposal unit attended the scene and a cordon was put in place as a 'precautionary measure', but it was later reduced to facilitate greater access to the hospital.

Police said extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident and any potential motivation.

The Gledhow wing is home to the majority of the hospital's maternity services, as well as some respiratory and bereavement services.

Police said it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any ongoing risk to the public, but a reduced cordon remains in place at the scene.

This morning army specialists and a bomb disposal unit were also at the scene, with some wearing protective equipment.

People were asked to avoid the entrance to the maternity wing while the cordon remains in place, after some ward areas were evacuated to keep 'patients and staff safe'.

Superintendent Dan Wood, of West Yorkshire Police, said on Friday morning: 'This incident was brought to a safe conclusion by the work of the emergency services, and a man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody.

'We are continuing to liaise with our counter terrorism colleagues as they progress their investigation.

'We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable public concern and we are linking with our partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed.'

Confirming the critical incident at the hospital had been stood down, Steve Bush, medical director at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: 'Patients who were evacuated are being moved back to their wards.

'It may be some time before we are back to business as usual in these areas, so please bear with us.

'Unfortunately some patient appointments were cancelled as a result of today's incident and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused - these will be rearranged as soon as possible.'

In a statement the CTP North East said: 'At approximately 5am this morning, a 27-year-old man from Leeds was arrested on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences, after being found in possession of a suspected firearm and a suspicious device in the hospital grounds. He was detained for questioning and remains in custody at this time.

'There is not believed to be any ongoing risk to public safety. A cordon remains in place as a precautionary measure, but has now been reduced to facilitate greater access to the hospital. Specialist teams continue to work at the scene.

'Searches of a vehicle and a number of premises are ongoing.

'Counter Terrorism Policing North East has now taken responsibility for leading this investigation. Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and any potential motivation.

'This is being treated as an isolated incident at this time.

'We ask that people continue to use alternative entrances to the hospital. The Emergency Department at St James's remains open, and patients are asked to attend outpatient appointments as normal unless contacted otherwise.'

In a statement, the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: 'A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

'Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise.

'Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow wing and Lincoln wing at St James's Hospital is suspended until we have more information.'

Jimmy's became embedded in popular culture in the late 1980s after starring on the eponymously named television show revealing the colourful behind the scenes stories at Britain's then largest general hospital.

First broadcast in September 1987, the show amassed a cult following, at its peak reaching 10 million viewers, for its frank insights into the workings of one of Europe's largest teaching hospitals.

