San Jose, CA

The story behind San Jose's Hayes Mansion

 3 days ago
Let’s dive into the 130-year history of this infamous South Bay mansion.

Photo via @garden.gazing

Today, we’re entering another grand (and not-so-haunted) San Jose mansion.

The Hayes Mansion , located in South San Jose, was built 120 years ago — and unlike the infamous Winchester Mansion that serves as a spectacle for tours, Hayes Mansion is operated by
Hilton , giving its guests a premium, 4-star experience.

But much like the Winchester , Hayes Mansion wasn’t built overnight. In its century-old history, it’s been occupied by a well-known psychic and stood at the center of Santa Clara County high society . So, let’s enter, shall we?

The Hayes Mansion remains one of the grandest pieces of late 19th-century architecture.

Photo via History San José


🏡 A false start

The Hayes Mansion story begins not in San Jose , but in Wisconsin. Mary Hayes Chynoweth was one of Wisconsin’s most famous psychics in the mid-19th century — and she channeled this supernatural ability to bring prosperity to her family after predicting wealth in iron ore mines .

After moving to San Jose with her two sons in 1887, Mary purchased 239 acres + a 22,000-sqft Queen Anne Victorian house — only for a fire to burn it down in 1899.

🏗️ A mansion reborn

In 1903, construction on the current Hayes Mansion began. Commissioned by Mary, and designed by architect George Page, the new 41,000-sqft, 240-room mansion was completed in 1905, only three months after Mary passed away at the age of 80. But with a new property, came new life .

Her two sons, Jay O. + Everis A. Hayes , had acquired three local newspapers, that merged to become the San Jose Mercury News . Both were involved in politics , with Everis serving as a member of the House of Representatives from 1904-1918, and Jay being the founder of the California Prune and Apricot Growers Association ( now Sunsweet Growers ), during a time where the county was a worldwide fruit producer. So, you could presume these brothers were pretty well-known.

We’re absolutely loving the Mediterranean-villa style of the Hayes Mansion.

Photo via @garden.gazing

🕰️ From its heyday to the Hayes today

The Hayes brothers made the mansion a lively spot until their families decided to sell it in the 1950s, where the property then remained empty for years . It wasn’t until 1985, when the City of San Jose purchased the mansion and acres surrounding it, that it became a conference center that opened in 1994.

By 2002, the mansion boasted 214 guest rooms , 33,000 sqft of event space , and the lovely Edenvale Garden Park behind it. Today, the Hayes Mansion is listed on the US National Registrar of Historic Places and is a member of Historic Hotels of America .

If you enjoyed this tidbit of history, maybe a staycation is due? 🛎️

