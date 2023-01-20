Read full article on original website
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham County awards Eli Lilly $5 million to expand RTP drug plant
The Durham County Commisioners board awarded Eli Lilly and Company $5 million dollars to expand their Research Triangle Park drug plant Monday night. Lilly will have a new drug product and assembly facility in Durham County that will bring 100 jobs to the county. Eli Lilly and Company is an...
Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs
The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
NC Civil War history center will feature personal stories
Planning continues for the North Carolina History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction that will be built in Fayetteville. A meeting on Monday was one of a series to seek public opinion about what should be included in telling the story of the lives of North Carolinians affected by the conflict.
McDonald's employee shot in Raleigh
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies
5-Day report on in-custody death to be released today
Billboard in Franklin Co. calls for resignation of state auditor charged in hit-and-run
College student charged with man's shooting death
Raleigh firefighters respond to major fire off Falls of Neuse Road
Chapel Hill police find missing woman
Man killed in Wake County fire, woman injured
One dead, one rushed to the hospital after Wake County fire Monday evening
Alleged victim testifies against former teacher charged with molesting her in 1990s at Wayne County Christian school
Tractor-trailer crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County
Multiple Taser shocks not 'inappropriate,' law enforcement expert says after Raleigh man shocked, dies during arrest
Police investigating death of one-year-old
I-95 southbound reopened after hog truck crash Monday afternoon
