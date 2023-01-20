ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs

The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
NC Civil War history center will feature personal stories

Planning continues for the North Carolina History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction that will be built in Fayetteville. A meeting on Monday was one of a series to seek public opinion about what should be included in telling the story of the lives of North Carolinians affected by the conflict.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies

The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May.
5-Day report on in-custody death to be released today

Monday, we expect to learn new details about what led to the death of a man in Raleigh Police custody. Darryl Williams died last week outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road.
RALEIGH, NC
College student charged with man's shooting death

A judge withheld a decision on bail for Brianna Bridges until she can hear from the family of Alvis J. Gentry, who was shot in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
Chapel Hill police find missing woman

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Sunday morning for Lydia Terry Upchurch, 78, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Upchurch was safely located Sunday evening around 6 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Man killed in Wake County fire, woman injured

A man was killed in a house fire in Wake County Monday evening. WRAL News was at the scene speaking to neighbors to learn what happened.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Tractor-trailer crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County

A tractor-trailer carrying hogs crashed on I-95. WRAL's Sky 5 and Breaking News Tracker are on the scene where both southbound lanes are closed.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Police investigating death of one-year-old

Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
I-95 southbound reopened after hog truck crash Monday afternoon

WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 is back open after a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation initially estimated...
WADE, NC

