During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Dallas Cowboys Player Was Injured In Practice Today
In just over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. It's a rematch from last year, which produced one of the most heart-breaking moments Cowboys fans have seen. Dallas is hoping to have better luck this time around. ...
Florida man watches Chiefs beat Jaguars. Wait, that was Gov. Ron DeSantis at Arrowhead
In the stands at Arrowhead, some Chiefs fans were cheering DeSantis: “Best governor! Run for president! Run for president!”
atozsports.com
Cowboys waive veteran player
As the Dallas Cowboys wrap up preparations for their second-round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, they had to get their final 53-man roster taken care of. Offensive lineman Aviante Collins, for the second consecutive week, was elevated from the Cowboys’ practice squad. Veteran cornerback, Trayvon Mullen, wasn’t as lucky as he was waived after just a month with the Cowboys.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Jaguars
The worst possible scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to fruition against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has been getting some pressure against Kansas City’s offensive line early. Late in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes got rolled up on from behind by a pair of Jaguars defenders. His right ankle was caught beneath him on the play and he got up hobbling badly.
sportszion.com
Video: NBC’s Maria Taylor makes bizarre blunder referring ‘Kansas Shitty Chiefs’ on live
The Kansas City Chiefs placed in the conference championship of the NFL after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. They are now one win away from being the AFC champion and two from winning the Super Bowl. Last night, the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium by...
Deion Sanders Goes In-Depth on His Pick on Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars
Deion Sanders joined Barstool Sports Saturday to preview the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. He gave both teams respect, but he ultimately gave the nod to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. “This team is good. I love where [the Jaguars have] come from...
Giants don't have water at hotel on morning of playoff game with Eagles
If you needed a reminder of why home-field advantage in the playoffs is so important, the New York Giants appear to be getting it Saturday morning.
Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel
The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water. "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid rises to second on postseason wins list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joins rare company with his latest accomplishment. With the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Reid earned his 20th overall playoff win. Reid is now tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry for the second-most postseason victories by a […]
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury
There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
NFL Championship Round Odds: Eagles, Chiefs Open As Slight Favorites
The NFL’s final four is set, and if the opening odds are any indication, conference championship weekend is going to be one to remember. We will know the Super LVII combatants by late Sunday night, with the NFC title being settled between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles before the AFC crown is handed out at Kansas City where the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the nightcap.
Aroldis Chapman reportedly turned down larger contract for Kansas City Royals
Money can be a major incentive. That was not the case with new Kansas City Royals closer Aroldis Chapman. According to reports, Chapman had received an offer from the Padres that would have paid more than the $3.75 million he is due to receive in Kansas City. The reason – he wanted to close and that would not be the case in San Diego.
