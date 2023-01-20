ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Player Was Injured In Practice Today

In just over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. It's a rematch from last year, which produced one of the most heart-breaking moments Cowboys fans have seen. Dallas is hoping to have better luck this time around. ...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys waive veteran player

As the Dallas Cowboys wrap up preparations for their second-round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, they had to get their final 53-man roster taken care of. Offensive lineman Aviante Collins, for the second consecutive week, was elevated from the Cowboys’ practice squad. Veteran cornerback, Trayvon Mullen, wasn’t as lucky as he was waived after just a month with the Cowboys.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Jaguars

The worst possible scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to fruition against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has been getting some pressure against Kansas City’s offensive line early. Late in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes got rolled up on from behind by a pair of Jaguars defenders. His right ankle was caught beneath him on the play and he got up hobbling badly.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel

The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start.  According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water.  "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NBC Sports

Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury

There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

NFL Championship Round Odds: Eagles, Chiefs Open As Slight Favorites

The NFL’s final four is set, and if the opening odds are any indication, conference championship weekend is going to be one to remember. We will know the Super LVII combatants by late Sunday night, with the NFC title being settled between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles before the AFC crown is handed out at Kansas City where the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the nightcap.

