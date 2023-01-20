Manali is a beautiful Himalayan town and is popular for its scenic beauty and the natural wonders it offers. Every year, Himachal Pradesh Tourism welcomes many visitors to relish its spectacular landscapes, including snow-capped peaks, overgrown forests, and serene lakes. But planning a trip to Manali is not as easy as it sounds. Many things to consider when planning a trip, like the type of accommodation you want, what you want to do while you're there, where you want to go, and how long you will be staying, etc. However, Manali holiday packages can help you for a successful and enjoyable journey. Here are some steps that will help to plan your next Manali tour.

