Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
Free human trafficking training offered by KAAHTC and YWCA Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — To help put a bite in the human trafficking crisis, the Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and YWCA Kalamazoo are teaming up to offer a free day of training to the public at large. The training day of reflection and learning put together by...
go955.com
WMU students set to benefit from two new programs to be announce today
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Western Michigan University is set to announce a couple of new agreements today, as they continue to compete with other colleges for a dwindling pool of students nationwide. A new agreement with Kalamazoo Valley Community College to be signed today will make it easier...
go955.com
AUDIO: Partnership announced with WMU’s Aviation School and Skywest Airlines
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University announced on Monday, January 23 that their Aviation School in Battle Creek has an agreement with Skywest Airlines to train potential pilots and mechanics for the regional air-carrier. Dean Raymond Thompson says while it doesn’t guarantee a job, it will give WMU aviation majors a leg up.
Holland student expected to be OK after impaling himself with pencil
A Holland Middle School student is expected to make a full recovery after the school says he accidentally impaled himself while running with a pencil in his hand.
go955.com
Celebration of life held for woman who co-founded Kalamazoo’s Church of God Pentecostal
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A celebration of life service was held for the woman known for co-founding one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo. The celebration of life service took place on Saturday, January 21 at the Galilee Baptist Church for Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, who passed away on Wednesday, January 11.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan
Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
WILX-TV
Michigan gun trafficker sentenced to 37 months behind bars
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A guns trafficker was sentenced to more than three years in prison according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Jerreil LaMounta Martin from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 37 months in prison for illegally buying and trafficking more than 40 guns of which several were used in crimes across Michigan. The DOJ said Martin’s illegal gun trafficking business would participate in “straw purchasing,” which involved him charging customers up to $100 for each firearm to lie on the forms saying he was buying the guns for himself when he was really purchasing them for others.
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"
Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
Fox17
'It has hit our family pretty hard': Grand Rapids nurse assistant seeks lifesaving kidney donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 25 years, Shanntel Donaldson worked as a nurse assistant. “I never thought it would be her. I never thought it would be her,” says daughter Ron'neisha Stutts. “My mom worked every day. Since we were kids.”. Now, instead of clocking in to...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.
Is This The Funniest Woman on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?
Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?. You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.
threeriversmi.org
Michigan Housing Energy-Efficiency Program (MSHDA)
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) will administer the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE) through its network of local nonprofit agencies and government agencies starting November 1, 2022. The City of Three Rivers has been selected to receive a grant totaling, $150,000 from the Michigan State Housing...
Michigan Summer ‘Haven’ Voted One of America’s Most Beautiful Towns
Michiganders can brag non-stop about the Mitten state. From our beautiful shorelines to the breathtaking wilderness and everything in between, Michigan has everything, especially beauty. Now, there will be people across the country who will argue that they have some of the most beautiful places in their state, but we...
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
go955.com
2023 road construction expected to be extensive in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s said Michigan has two seasons, winter and road construction, but while one has been easier on drivers, the other has not. After the two snow events in November and December, January had been virtually snow free until this weekend. But construction has made driving more challenging for the last two years and 2023 will also be busy for road crews.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
go955.com
AUDIO: Kalamazoo County Treasurer says office is catching up on reports
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It appears that the Kalamazoo County Treasurer’s office is getting its ducks in a row with their annual audit just ahead. County Treasurer Thomas Whitener reported to the County Board that his staff and the accountants hired to help out are catching up on reports and other records that got behind.
go955.com
KDPS officer on leave as new details of alleged insurance fraud are investigated
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — New details are out on a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who is being charged with insurance fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Public Safety Officer Catrice Lockett along with fiancee Brian Lee had filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, located east of Atlanta. The couple then filed an insurance claim, hoping to net tens of thousands of dollars as the insurance company was considering the truck a total loss.
Comments / 0