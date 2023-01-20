Kansas basketball had the ball while trailing by just two possessions. What followed was a sequence that saw Kevin McCullar get his shot blocked twice and Baylor got the rebound on the second miss. But just seconds later, the Bears turned the ball over, and what followed were two missed layups from McCullar and KJ Adams back-to-back. And on the four straight misses, Gradey Dick — who shot 61 percent from the field in the game — set up in the corner with no defender anywhere in the area.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO