Aubrey Plaza wasn’t the only one to bring some surprise guests to her Jan. 21 Saturday Night Live episode. Musical guest Sam Smith snuck in a few surprises of their own, and the big reveal in their first performance will go down in SNL history. Some fans were wondering if Smith would bring out their “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras to the SNL stage, and they delivered in a major way. Petras’ reveal under Smith’s massive gown sent the internet into a spiral, as tweets and memes of the epic moment blew up.

1 DAY AGO