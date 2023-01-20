Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Kim Petras Made Her SNL Debut With The Most Gag-Worthy Surprise Entrance
Aubrey Plaza wasn’t the only one to bring some surprise guests to her Jan. 21 Saturday Night Live episode. Musical guest Sam Smith snuck in a few surprises of their own, and the big reveal in their first performance will go down in SNL history. Some fans were wondering if Smith would bring out their “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras to the SNL stage, and they delivered in a major way. Petras’ reveal under Smith’s massive gown sent the internet into a spiral, as tweets and memes of the epic moment blew up.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Elite Daily
Selena Claims She's Single, But Her Rumored New BF's Ex Just Pulled A Shady Move
The relationship drama involving Selena Gomez and Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart just got an interesting development. Although Gomez seemed to shut down the rumors she and Taggart were dating in an Instagram post claiming she’s single, fans couldn’t help but notice another strange IG update. Right after reports surfaced of Gomez and Taggart’s alleged relationship, Taggart’s recent ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs deactivated her Instagram account. Could this be Jobs’ response to her former BF moving on with someone new? Internet sleuths are still trying to figure it all out.
Elite Daily
The Internet Is Spiraling Over Kylie's Wild Lion's Head Outfit
Celebrities took jaw-dropping risks at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, including Kylie Jenner. This season lives for theatrical frills and Kylie has understood the assignment so far with her dreamy Maison Margiela ‘fit (think Cinderella, but make it couture). However, her recent look at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show has left the internet in quite an uproar— literally.
Elite Daily
Travis Barker’s Enormous Thigh Tattoo Looks A Lot Like Kourtney’s Eyes
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship can be summed up in three ways: Matching black ‘fits, a lot of PDA, and tribute tattoos. Since the duo became official in February 2021, Travis has honored his wife with some serious ink, and it seems he’s not stopping anytime soon. In a recent Instagram post, the Blink-182 drummer flaunted some new ink, including one that appears to be of Kourtney’s eyes. Oh, they’re in love love.
Elite Daily
Here’s Your Timeline Of When Zach’s Bachelor Season Filmed
Zach Shallcross was announced as the Season 27 Bachelor right at the end of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, and there was no wasted time getting his season started. He was introduced as the Season 27 lead during the “After The Final Rose” episode of Gabby and Rachel’s season, which aired live on Sept. 20, 2022. Zach’s Bachelor season started filming shortly after that in fall 2022.
Elite Daily
Not A Drill: BTS Had A Mini Reunion At Paris Fashion Week
On Friday, Jan. 20, BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin attended Dior’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show. The stars sat side by side in the front row to enjoy the event and even snapped a few photos together, prompting the best BTS reunion. Following their appearance, Jimin had the sweetest thing to say about his time spent with J-Hope on Weverse.
Elite Daily
Aubrey Plaza & Amy Poehler Revived Parks & Rec’s April & Leslie On SNL
Aubrey Plaza used her Saturday Night Live hosting debut to poke fun at all the major moments in her career, from using her monologue to relive her beginnings as an NBC page to spoofing her most recent hit series, The White Lotus. But the real highlight was watching her bring back her first iconic role, that of the apathetic assistant April Ludgate. Plaza even brought along an old pal for her Parks & Recreation reunion, as Amy Poehler joined her in character as Leslie Knope to bring some Pawnee nostalgia.
Elite Daily
Started At The Bottom, Now He's Here: Inside Drake's NYC Apollo Show
If you're reading this, it isn't too late. Drake showed up and showed out at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater for one-of-a-kind performances on Jan. 21 and 22. For his first show in five years, the certified lover boy partnered with Sirius XM’s Sound 42 to throw it back to his Toronto roots and play the hits that got him where he is today (think: “Best I Ever Had,” “Over,” “HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right,” and more classics from Drake’s hometown, aka the 6).
Elite Daily
Kristin Cavallari Seemed To Confirm She’s Been Dating Tyler Cameron
Kristin Cavallari is finally opening up about the latest romance rumors in her life... kind of. While she didn’t go so far as to outright name names, Cavallari did dish out more than enough information for fans in the know to piece together the famous guy she’s been seeing. Amid all the rumors that Cavallari has been dating Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, the Laguna Beach star finally let slip some real confirmation about their relationship.
Elite Daily
That '90s Show Pulled A 180 On Fez & Jackie's That '70s Show Finale Moment
For the most part, the returning That ‘70s Show characters in Netflix’s sequel series That ‘90s Show pick off right about where they left off — Eric and Donna are relationship goals, Kitty is still the perfect homemaker, and Red is a curmudgeonly as ever. But there is one big change. That ‘70s Show ended with Jackie and Fez becoming a couple, but That ‘90s Show revealed that relationship didn’t last long at all.
Comments / 0