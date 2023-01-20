ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Make And Eat Dumplings At New Mei Mei Headquarters In Boston

 3 days ago

Dumpling lovers can get more than just a dining experience at the new Iron Works addition that offers dumpling factory tours, dumpling making classes, and of course, dumpling menu options.

Mei Mei, a woman-owned dumpling business, is coming back to the brick-and-mortar world on Saturday, Jan. 21 with the opening of its new Dumpling Factory, Cafe, and Classroom, according to the Mei Mei site.

The dumpling operation, originally founded by Chef Irene Li and her two older siblings, began its life as a food truck, then transitioned into a restaurant, then finally closed its dining room because of the pandemic and sold dumplings at farmers markets across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Someone seals filling inside a dumpling wrapper.

Laura Dyble

The new space, located at 58 Old Colony Avenue in South Boston, has a brewery-inspired atmosphere and offers multiple experiences, from dining to taking cooking classes as a family.

The cafe's signature dish is a scallion pancake filled with two runny eggs, Cabot cheddar cheese, and local greens pesto. Dumpling fillings change regularly and use seasonally available ingredients.

The cafe's signature dish.

Laura Dyble

Mei Mei uses local ingredients whenever possible, working with small independent farms. The business sources 70% of their ingredients from the Northeast, and only uses pasture-raised meat.

Along with their innovative storefront style, Mei Mei has a different way of doing business. The company has been an "open book" company since 2018, according to the Mei Mei website, meaning that employees are able to access all of the business's financial information.

"Mei Mei comes from a long family tradition of loving food," says the website. "In the late 1940s, Grandma and Grandpa Li opened China Garden in White Plains, New York. After fleeing China with five mouths to feed, they dutifully provided Americanized classics like chop suey, but they also introduced “ho go” or hot-pot style cooking, and other regional cuisines to their guests."

A smiling woman holding an uncooked dumpling.

Laura Dyble

"At Mei Mei, we work in food by choice, rather than necessity, but celebrate the same joys as our grandparents at China Garden: inventive and exciting food & beverage, kind and generous hospitality, and a hopeful vision for a future that is just, equitable, and delicious."

