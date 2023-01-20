Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Silgans earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Silgans (NYSE: SLGN) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.84, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.46B versus the consensus estimate of $1.53B. Silgans's stock price closed at $50.79. It is up 6.43% in the last 3 months and up...
investing.com
Hot insider trading: Questions raised on Elon Musk’s Tesla sales
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest insider trading stories from the past week, as first reported on InvestingPro. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal raised questions about whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had crucial information about slowing sales when he recently unloaded tens of millions of company shares.
investing.com
S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
investing.com
Today's most important upgrades
Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares jumped more than 26% intra-day today after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA double-upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Shares had already risen 20% to a four-month...
UK economic forecaster to downgrade medium-term growth outlook - Times
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's official economic forecaster has told the government that it overestimated the prospects for medium-term growth and that it intends to revise down its outlook, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
investing.com
Gold retreats as traders lock in profit before U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, retreating further from a near nine-month peak hit in the previous session, as some investors booked profit ahead of U.S. economic data that could steer the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path. Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $1,931.04 per ounce by 0730 GMT, after...
investing.com
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.31%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Telecoms, Utilities and Industrials sectors led shares higher while losses in the Healthcare, Technology and Oil & Gas sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31%,...
investing.com
Oppenheimer initiates Target at Overweight
© Reuters. Oppenheimer initiates Target (TGT) at Overweight. Target (NYSE:TGT) is up 0.15% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the retailer with an Overweight rating and $190.00 price target. Oppenheimer’s base case modeling scenario for TGT assumes a rebound in earnings to $10.40 by FY24 from an estimated $5.45 in FY22. This is primarily driven by outsized gross margin expansion off a depressed base.
UK factories cut prices, helping BoE's inflation fight
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers unexpectedly reduced their prices in December by the most since April 2020, welcome news for the Bank of England which is weighing up how much higher it needs to take interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
investing.com
ABF falls despite Primark's bumper Christmas
Investing.com -- Shares in Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) fell on Tuesday after the group warned that it expects profits to fall this year as the economy weakens. The forecast overshadowed a strong Christmas season for the group's Primark stores, which posted an 18% gain in sales (15% adjusted for foreign exchange swings) in the 16 weeks through January 7th, profiting from a first COVID-free shopping season in three years.
investing.com
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
investing.com
Adani Group shares tumble as short seller Hindenburg alleges fraud
Investing.com -- Shares of the seven publicly listed firms under the Adani Group tumbled on Wednesday after short seller Hindenburg Research said it had taken positions against the firms, alleging that the company had likely engaged in fraud, and that it was significantly overvalued. Adani Enterprises Ltd (NS:ADEL), Adani Total...
investing.com
Tesla Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its fourth quarter report tomorrow, January 25th, 2023, after the market closes. Analysts expect the EV giant to post EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $24.03 billion. Raw numbers aside,...
investing.com
Musk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'
(Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet that advisers that make recommendations to shareholders on how to cast their votes at company meetings had too much power because of their influence on passive investment funds. Musk's comments add to a long-running debate over whether such advisers have too much...
investing.com
PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025
© Reuters. PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025. PlanB has revealed his 2023-2025 prediction for Bitcoin. The Twitter personality predicts that a bull market is imminent. Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,078.76, a 1.61% increase. The creator of the Stock-to-Flow model, popularly known by his pseudonym PlanB, has taken...
investing.com
Canadian National Railway earnings beat by C$0.01, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) reported fourth quarter EPS of C$2.10, C$0.01 better than the analyst estimate of C$2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at C$4.54B versus the consensus estimate of C$4.51B. Canadian National Railway's stock price closed at C$124.05. It is up 5.14% in the last...
investing.com
Microsoft leads earnings flood, GE warns, Eurozone grows - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.
investing.com
AMD and three other semiconductor stocks upgraded at Barclays, three more downgraded
© Reuters. AMD (AMD) and Three Other Semiconductor Stocks Upgraded at Barclays, Three More Downgraded. Advanced (NASDAQ:AMD) shares climbed pre-open after it was upgraded from Equalweight to Overweight at Barclays with a price target of $85. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) were also upgraded from...
investing.com
Take Five: Staring at the ceiling
(Reuters) -The world's largest economy hitting its debt limit is fraying confidence, just as some of the biggest names in the U.S. corporate landscape get ready to report results. Global business activity data will provide the latest insight into how protracted a slowdown could prove, Britain's FTSE flirts with record...
Comments / 0