Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.

21 HOURS AGO