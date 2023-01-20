ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Two Central Bucks High School Seniors Won Science Awards in National Competition

By Ed Doyle
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Two Central Bucks high school seniors are among an elite group of 300 winners in one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competitions.

CB East senior Mason C. Matich and CB West senior Lance Yunhao Xu each won $2,000 from the Society for Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. Their schools will also receive $2,000.

The winners were chosen from nearly 2,000 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and four other countries.

Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders. Winners submitted original, independent research projects, essays and recommendations as part of the competition.

Xu’s project was titled “The Correlation of Different Demographics to the Effects of Different Types of Framing in Medical Contexts.” Matich’s project was titled “dataBASE DNA Data Storage.”

The competition has been around for 101 years. It aims to give students a national stage to present new ideas and challenge conventional ways of thinking.

Next week, 40 of the winners from this round will be named finalists. They will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition in Washington D.C. in March.

Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWl7z_0kM03hqL00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Charter School Among Top Statewide Performers on Standardized Test

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The state Department of Education has released its statewide results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), showing Hatikvah International Academy Charter School outperformed all of its resident school districts and is among the top scorers in New Jersey. The test results also showed that Hatikvah students in grades 3-8 did not appear to experience learning loss during the pandemic, while many school districts in New Jersey reported significant drops. In fact, Hatikvah students performed better in 2022 on the assessment as compared to 2019. Students across the state took the tests, created by Pearson Assessments, between April...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackettstown Students Named to Centenary University Dean's List

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — Centenary University is recognizing students for earning Dean's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. According to the University, the students from Hackettstown are Amanda N. Ackerman, Christian S. Bremner, Corey K. Briggs, Anthony Carida, Carson T. Crane, Nicoleta Damaschin, Matthew C. Dattolo, Sabrina M. Dattolo, Samantha M. Dattolo, Kelly Ann Earrusso, Gina R. Farino, Laurie B. Frattina, Gillian P. Garriques, Veronica Gaspar, Gianna N. Girod, Samantha R. Johnson, Kody J. Kucharski, Lena M. Lutcza, Jacob Van Luvender, Brianna Mailloux, Thomas McGrogan, Deniza Mehmedovic, Kane S. Montan, Melissa L. Penafiel, Lillian Rossi, Ariana L. Schiantarelli and Delaney M. Stewart. TAPinto Hackettstown is available to be franchised. For more information, visit starttap.net, email contact@tapinto.net or click here to set up a time to speak with Michael Shapiro, TAPinto’s Founder and CEO.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Butch Kowal Foundation Hosting Fundraiser to Support Rahway Seniors with Scholarships, Other Charitable Causes

RAHWAY, NJ — Butch Kowal's Tavern has been a Rahway landmark since 1950. It's the place "where good friends meet," and when it's not cultivating good times and offering drinks and food and providing entertainment, it's serving the community and residents in other, more altruistic ways. Peter Kowal, the son of the founder, has long been a generous philanthropist in the community of Rahway, as was his father, through his support of fundraisers, scholarships, and other causes. The Butch Kowal Foundation, which oversees the business's philathropic activities, is holding a fundraiser on January 29 to support its decades-long Butch Kowal Achievement Scholarship that supports college-bound seniors, along with a host...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Wrestling Volunteer Ed Spatola Wins Prestigious Union County Award

RAHWAY, NJ — Anyone who knows anything about Rahway wrestling, whether at the recreation level or in the public schools all the way to the high school varsity team, knows Edward Spatola. TAPinto Rahway actually just mentioned him in an article it published about the town's recreation program, writing, "Ed Spatola, who seems to be everywhere that something Rahway Wrestling-related is happening, also assists and referees home matches." He has been mentoring the young people of the community for decades and always on a volunteer basis. He's never taken a dime. His quiet, consistent approach can often fall under the radar. But not anymore....
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three More from Roxbury Make College Dean's Lists

ROXBURY, NJ – Three Roxbury residents make their college Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2022 semester, according to the schools. Genesis Valentin Suarez, of Landing, was named to the fall 2022 quarter Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida. John Facchini, of Succasunna, was named to the Dean's List at SUNY Cortland for the Fall 2022 semester. Facchini is studying Criminology. Zachary Morris, of Succasunna, was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester. Morris is a fourth year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Mathematics. Don’t miss any Roxbury news! Click here to sign-up for our free daily e-newsletter. Please “like” and “follow” us on Facebook  and check out our Twitter feed. TAPinto Roxbury is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising. To get your business in front of thousands of readers in Roxbury and beyond, become a TAPinto sponsor! Call 862-259-2448 or click here. To send press releases, classified ads, items for the event calendar, “Milestones” announcements, etc., look for the “Submit Content” link on the homepage. Thank you for reading TAPinto Roxbury!
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parsippany Students Make Centenary University Dean's List

HACKETTSTOWN,NJ - Two Parsippany students are among those recognized among Dean's List achievers at Centenary University.  Madison P. Miller and Jameson Snyder both received these honors for this past semester. Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Morris County residents who earned Dean’s List honors are: Budd Lake—Victoria A. Andrews, Isabelle M. Weisman Butler—Chloe N. Wright Chester—William D. Boothe Denville—Matthew B. Defranco, Nicole Leonard East Hanover—Jenna N. Glinko Flanders—Constanza D. Giaquinto, Courtney E. Kastl, Alexis Schumacher Landing—Carlos F....
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

1987 W. Orange Swim Champion Meets a Coach at Son’s Competition & Discovers He Still Holds a Record

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School alumni James Paul "JP" McChesney competed on the swimming team and recently found out that no one has broken his 1987 50 freestyle swimming record. His sister Mary shared, “We grew up in West Orange, and we played sports and loved living there.”  James’ three children swim on their high school and college teams, respectively. McChesney was at his son’s Meet of Champions when a West Orange High School (WOHS) coach recognized his last name and approached James. Mary reported, “The coach found my brother and the kids and told James that no one...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.  The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Teens Petition for Open Campus Lunch for Juniors at Livingston High School

LIVINGSTON, NJ – Ahead of their senior year at Livingston High School (LHS), junior class officers Jake Ferrans and Emily Strulson recently requested that the Livingston Board of Education (LBOE) make a policy change in order to allow juniors to participate in "Open Campus Lunch"—a privilege typically exclusive to seniors—during the spring semester. “As students, we respect the unit lunch and appreciate the ability to bring all of our classmates together in a single timeframe to enjoy it together,” said Ferrans. “However, because the school population keeps growing, there's become a limited space available for us to eat.” Noting that the school population is growing—with...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
underthebutton.com

Penn Student's English Quite Good for a New Jerseyite

A local writing seminar was left in shock last Tuesday after hearing an intranational student introduce himself during an icebreaker. Arthur Hayward (C ‘26), who originally hails from the distant city of Newark, New Jersey, stunned his classmates as he expounded upon his name, major, and one (1) fun fact in impeccable Standard American English.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Spring Marketplace at Hannah Caldwell School

UNION, NJ - The Hannah Caldwell Elementary School PTA is hosting a Spring Marketplace Event on Saturday, April 29. Over 40 local vendors, music, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, and a kids area will be at the event.  The marketplace will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hannah Caldwell School parking lot (1120 Commerce Avenue).  
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Self-Taught Millburn Volunteer Video Producer Promotes MEF, Millburn High School Film Festival & More

MILLBURN, NJ – Those who follow the Facebook page “Happy Millburn” are probably familiar with Tanya Lashley’s humorous videos. Lashley, who has a marketing background, spent her COVID quarantine teaching herself how to produce videos. She has been using her skills to promote the Millburn Education Foundation (MEF), Millburn High School (MHS) Film Festival, local events and businesses. Lashley shared, “At the beginning of COVID. I figured if I was going to die, I might as well do it laughing. That is when I taught myself video production.” She added, “It was very hard to put myself out there, but I...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Muslim Residents Ask East Brunswick Board of Education to Close Schools for Eid

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - A group of local Muslim residents have asked the East Brunswick Board of Education to make Eid an official holiday and to close the schools. Parents and students plead their case at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, January 19. Eid is a major holiday in the Islamic religion that marks the end of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan will begin on March 23 and Eid is observed on Friday, April 21, for three days. Residents were asking the board to close schools for at least one day to give Muslim students the chance to observe the holiday. “I have had the privilege to watch the Muslim community grow throughout my high school career in East Brunswick, and the main concern of each of them is Eid,” said a Muslim East Brunswick High School Student, “As a town that values diversity, it is important that we not just say so but show it to our Muslim students.” At the end of the meeting, the board decided to table an agenda item regarding the school calendar. Members of the board thanked the community for their comments and promised to look further into this issue.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Main Line Media News

Devon Prep inducts three new members to its Athletic Wall of Fame

On Jan. 21, Devon Prep inducted three new members into its Athletic Wall of Fame — Paul D’Alonzo (Class of 1966), Clarke Gilbert (Class of 2002) and John Donahue (Class of 2002). D’Alonzo was a four-year varsity starter at point guard. He finished in the school’s all-time top...
TAPinto.net

Board Votes for Its Own Attorney as Community Demands Input on Superintendent Contract

Tempers flared at an intense Saturday morning school board meeting following Thursday’s bombshell disclosure that Superintendent Roger Leon’s $1.5 million employment contract was automatically renewed eight months ago without public knowledge. Within minutes of the five-hour meeting beginning, Board Member Adorian Murray-Thomas made a motion to immediately seek an “independent board counsel separate from the board general counsel,” saying it was necessary for the board members to get their own legal advice. In New Jersey, most of the 600 school boards have their own counsel so they can be assured they are able to act independently when their ideas veer from that...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Businesses Receive Part of $5.8M Grant from Essex County

Cedar Grove, NJ – The Township of Montclair, Brother to Brother, Family Promise, Montclair Neighborhood Development Corp., Oaks Integrated Care, SOFIA and Succeed2gether were among the 10 Essex County municipalities and 28 non-profit community organizations that received a total of about $5.8 million from the Community Development Block Grant program and the Emergency Solutions Grant program on Thursday, January 19. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development. With the County Executive are (from left) Tia Aery from Family Promise, Kristin Wald from SOFIA,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verona to Apply for Grant to Build New Pickleball Courts

VERONA, NJ -- A resolution on the agenda for Monday night's Verona Township Council meeting calls for the township to apply for a grant to build new pickleball courts. A resolution authorizes the submission of an application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for a Local Recreation Department Improvement Grant (LRIG). The Verona Township Council is seeking to obtain a fiscal year 2023 Local Recreation Improvement Grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for approximately $100,000 to carry out a project to renovate the pickleball court at the Verona Community Pool. Upon receipt of the fully executed agreement from the department, the Township Council will authorize the expenditure of funds pursuant to the terms of the agreement between the Township of Verona and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.    
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

SPHS Indoor Track Wins Girls Blue Division at GMC Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ - They did it again. The South Plainfield High School girls indoor track team won the Blue Division title at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Saturday at the Bennett Complex in Toms River. The title is the fifth in a row for the girls. SPHS coach Chris Fish called them “ferocious felines” in a post sent to TAPinto South Plainfield. Gianna Penyak and Ashlynn Lehman finished fifth and sixth place overall, respectively, in the 3,200-meter race. Penyak finished in 12:43.45 while Lehman crossed the line in 12:50.06. “Gianna saw that there were seven  laps left and took off from the...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS SWIMMING RECAP: Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Recap – Phillipsburg’s Drake named co-MVP

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School senior swimmer Jack Drake, named one of the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex championship meets co-MVPs, set meet records in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races to lead the Stateliner boys to a third place finish on Saturday at the Phillipsburg Elementary School pool. Pope John came in first place and North Hunterdon overcame P’burg in the final singles event to take second place in the 13-team event. Highlighting the girls meet for the Stateliners, which also featured 13 teams, Maddy Baylor came in second place in the 100-breaststroke in 1:26.35, Ella Burkes placed third in the 100-backstroke in a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy