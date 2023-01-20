Two Central Bucks High School Seniors Won Science Awards in National Competition

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Two Central Bucks high school seniors are among an elite group of 300 winners in one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competitions.

CB East senior Mason C. Matich and CB West senior Lance Yunhao Xu each won $2,000 from the Society for Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. Their schools will also receive $2,000.

The winners were chosen from nearly 2,000 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and four other countries.

Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders. Winners submitted original, independent research projects, essays and recommendations as part of the competition.

Xu’s project was titled “The Correlation of Different Demographics to the Effects of Different Types of Framing in Medical Contexts.” Matich’s project was titled “dataBASE DNA Data Storage.”

The competition has been around for 101 years. It aims to give students a national stage to present new ideas and challenge conventional ways of thinking.

Next week, 40 of the winners from this round will be named finalists. They will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition in Washington D.C. in March.

