Sparta VFW Donates $6000 to National Home 2023

SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta VFW presented a check to the National Home. Commander Pete Litchfield was joined by Stan Trybe and Rose Russell in presenting the $6,000 raised at their annual Clam Bake.

The VFW National Home is in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. This is for family members of active duty military, veterans, relatives of Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary.

“Even though the money is leaving us it is still helping people in this state,” Sparta VFW Commander Pete Litchfield said.

Litchfield explained each state’s VFW organization supports a home on the 472 acre campus. In this community there are 42 single-family homes along with a library, gym, community center, chapel, computer and science labs, daycare center, playgrounds, fishing pond, and hiking trails. Families in need may live in the community for up to four years.



