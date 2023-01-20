ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NFL Coach Uses Damar Hamlin’s Near Death to Demand End to Abortion

By Matt Wilstein
During a speech at the annual March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C., on Friday, former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy , who currently serves as an on-air analyst for NBC’s NFL coverage, invoked the recent cardiac arrest and collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make an argument about the value of “life.” Even as Hamlin continues what his family has described as a “lengthy recovery” at home, Dungy cited the “miracle” of prayer that he believes saved the 24-year-old player’s life. “An unbelievable thing happened that night. A professional football game with millions of dollars of ticket money and advertising money on the line, that game was canceled. Why? Because a life was a stake, and people wanted to see that life saved,” he said to cheers from the crowd. “Even people who are not necessarily religious got together and called on God. Well, that should be encouraging to us because that’s exactly why we’re here today. Because every day in this country, innocent lives are at stake. The only difference is they don’t belong to a famous athlete and they’re not seen on national TV. But those lives are still important to God and in God’s eyes.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

