Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Poland Signals Intent to Send Tanks
(Reuters) - Poland will seek Germany's permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and will provide them whether or not Berlin agrees, its prime minister said on Monday. * Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
US News and World Report
Putin Ignores German Tank Decision, Dispenses Career Advice on Moscow University Visit
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided commenting on Germany's landmark decision on Wednesday to supply tanks to Ukraine during a visit to Moscow State University, instead dispensing career advice to students and fielding questions on other topics. Germany's announcement that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after...
US News and World Report
Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
US News and World Report
Rheinmetall Could Deliver 139 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine - RND
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required, a spokesperson for the company told media group RND. Germany is coming under intense pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies, such as Poland, to allow Kyiv to be supplied with German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its defence against Russia's invasion.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Tanks for Ukraine: Who Is Lining up to Send Them?
(Reuters) -Germany has approved sending tanks to Ukraine, after Britain said it would send Challenger 2 tanks and Poland pushed for Berlin's approval to send German-built Leopard 2 tanks. Ukraine has until recently faced resistance to its requests for main battle tanks to fight against invading Russian forces. Germany, which...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Russia Decries German Tanks Decision, Ukraine 'Sincerely Grateful'
(Reuters) - Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and approve their re-export from partner countries, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday. Russia has cast deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine as proof that the West is escalating the war. Here is the initial international reaction:. RUSSIA.
US News and World Report
Haiti's Police Cannot Beat Gangs Without International Force - U.N.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Haiti's police will not win a fight against criminal gangs without more international support, including the key deployment of a rapid action force, the United Nations envoy to the impoverished Caribbean country said on Wednesday. While it has been three months since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...
Senators: Officials blocking access to mishandled documents
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Members of the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday that they should have access to classified documents that were discovered in the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, arguing that Biden's administration is stonewalling them over the matter.
US News and World Report
In Change of Course, U.S. Agrees to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States announced on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks worth $400 million in a matter of months, a decision that helped break a diplomatic logjam with Germany over how best to help Kyiv in its war against Russia. President Joe...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding "new guardrails" to ensure there are no "repeat offenders" who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.
Canadian woman pleads guilty to sending Trump letters laced with poison
WASHINGTON — A Canadian woman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House in 2020. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, of Quebec, pleaded guilty to nine counts of violating biological weapons prohibitions, according to a news...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Sets Sights on Fighter Jets After Securing Tank Supplies
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will now push for Western fourth generation fighter jets such as the U.S. F-16 after securing supplies of main battle tanks, an adviser to Ukraine's defence minister said on Wednesday. Ukraine won a huge boost for its troops as Germany announced plans to provide heavy tanks...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Expresses Alarm Over 'Doomsday Clock', Blames U.S. and NATO
(Reuters) - The Kremlin expressed alarm on Wednesday that the "Doomsday Clock" had edged closer to midnight than ever, even though the scientists who moved the symbolic dial cited Moscow's own "thinly veiled threats" to use nuclear weapons. The "Doomsday Clock," created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to...
US News and World Report
Turkey's President Says No Support for Sweden's NATO Bid
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president cast serious doubt on NATO's expansion Monday after warning Sweden not to expect support for its bid for membership into the military alliance following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning...
US News and World Report
India Police Detain Students Gathered to Watch BBC Documentary on Modi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Students were detained by the Delhi police on Wednesday as they gathered to watch a recent BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has dismissed as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media. This follows similar disruptions, some of which turned violent,...
US News and World Report
North Korea Locks Down Capital City Over 'Respiratory Illness'
SEOUL (Reuters) -Authorities in the North Korean capital Pyongyang have ordered a five-day lockdown due to rising cases of an unspecified respiratory illness, the Russian embassy and Seoul-based NK News reported on Wednesday, citing a government notice. The notice, shared by the embassy on its Facebook page, said that a...
US News and World Report
Iranian Chess Player Who Competed Without Hijab Meets With Spanish PM
MADRID (Reuters) - An Iranian chess player who defected to Spain after she competed without a hijab and was warned not to return to her country met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Wednesday. Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, 25, better known as Sara Khadem, arrived in Spain in early...
