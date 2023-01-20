Read full article on original website
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
India Police Detain Students Gathered to Watch BBC Documentary on Modi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Students were detained by the Delhi police on Wednesday as they gathered to watch a recent BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has dismissed as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media. This follows similar disruptions, some of which turned violent,...
Putin Ignores German Tank Decision, Dispenses Career Advice on Moscow University Visit
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided commenting on Germany's landmark decision on Wednesday to supply tanks to Ukraine during a visit to Moscow State University, instead dispensing career advice to students and fielding questions on other topics. Germany's announcement that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after...
Brazil's Lula Proposes Mercosur Trade Deal With China After EU Accord
(Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between Mercosur and China in a plan to modernize and open the South American trade bloc to other regions. On a visit to Uruguay to dissuade its government from reaching a deal on its...
Rheinmetall Could Deliver 139 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine - RND
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required, a spokesperson for the company told media group RND. Germany is coming under intense pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies, such as Poland, to allow Kyiv to be supplied with German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its defence against Russia's invasion.
Portuguese Criticise Lisbon Mayor Over Pricey Altar for Pope
LISBON (Reuters) - Lisbon's mayor has been sharply criticised on Portuguese social media after it was revealed his office would spend over 5 million euros ($5.4 million) to build an altar for Pope Francis to celebrate a mass at this year's World Youth Day. The Portuguese capital will host from...
Haiti's Police Cannot Beat Gangs Without International Force - U.N.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Haiti's police will not win a fight against criminal gangs without more international support, including the key deployment of a rapid action force, the United Nations envoy to the impoverished Caribbean country said on Wednesday. While it has been three months since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...
UK PM Sunak Has Never Paid a Penalty to Tax Office, Says Spokesperson
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has never paid a penalty to the country's tax office, his office said on Wednesday, as the chairman of his governing Conservative Party faces questions over his tax affairs. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Alex Richardson) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Coronavirus...
Organization of American States Backs Peru's President as Protests Mount
(Reuters) -The Organization of American States' permanent council expressed its "full support" for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, following weeks of anti-government protests that have left dozens dead. Attending virtually, Boluarte told the council meeting in Washington that she had asked Peru's Congress to approve early elections "as soon...
Turkey's President Says No Support for Sweden's NATO Bid
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president cast serious doubt on NATO's expansion Monday after warning Sweden not to expect support for its bid for membership into the military alliance following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning...
Erdogan to Sweden: Don't Expect Turkish Support for NATO Bid After Stockholm Protest
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and against Sweden's bid...
Kremlin Expresses Alarm Over 'Doomsday Clock', Blames U.S. and NATO
(Reuters) - The Kremlin expressed alarm on Wednesday that the "Doomsday Clock" had edged closer to midnight than ever, even though the scientists who moved the symbolic dial cited Moscow's own "thinly veiled threats" to use nuclear weapons. The "Doomsday Clock," created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to...
Iran Condemns Sanctions Imposed by EU, Britain and Threatens Retaliation
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests. "The Islamic Republic will soon announce the list of new sanctions against the human rights...
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
