State Parole Board Welcomes 23 Officer Recruits

TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey State Parole Board recently welcomed 23 Parole Officer Recruits to their ranks who will serve around the state after being sworn-in at the agency’s Central Office in Trenton.

Parole officer recruits will serve throughout the state and be based of out regional offices located in eight of the 21 counties -- Mercer, Passaic, Monmouth, Hudson, Essex, Camden, Cumberland and Atlantic counties.

“On behalf of the entire State Parole Board, congratulations to these new recruits whose discipline and passion earned them a place within this agency. You are all embarking on a noble and meaningful career and the State Parole Board is fortunate to add an additional team of highly qualified, trained, and motivated Parole Officers," said Parole Board Chairman Samuel J. Plumeri, Jr. who attended the swearing in ceremony alongside Director of the Division of Parole and Community Programs James Dickinson, Division of Parole command staff, and other agency staff.

Of the new police recruits, 21 graduated from the Division of Criminal Justice’s Basic Course for Investigators while two other recruits previously served in other law enforcement departments.

The graduating officers who were sworn-in at the ceremony were: Christian Adorno, Juan Alvarez, Shanel Bailey, Adalberto Bonilla, Angelique Derrick, Brejhan Doss, Matthew Doyle, Adam Floyd, Christopher Horgan, Regina Kelly, Charles Kidd, Louise Blige-Brown, Christine Hedgebeth, Tevin Kinchen, Adam Levenstein, Kaitlin Lupinacci, Liz Martinez, Leighton Peart, Joseph Reyes, James Siano, Eddie Solis, Daniel Torres, and Brian Yost.



