Americanas' Billionaire Shareholders Say They Were Unaware of Accounting Problems
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting 'inconsistencies' at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Brazil's Lula Replaces Army Commander Source
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S....
Inclusive Capital takes a stake in Bayer — 3 ways it may build value with a sustainable focus
Business: is a 55-billion euro German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It operates through three segments: (i) Pharmaceuticals (roughly 6 billion euros of EBITDA); (ii) Consumer Health (about 1.5 billion euros of EBITDA), and (iii) Crop Science (approximately 6.5 billion euros of EBITDA). The company acquired Monsanto in 2018 for 54 billion euros and has since been plagued with several lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup herbicide product causing cancer.
Accenture Invests in Cosmo Tech, Expanding Clients’ Access to Digital Twin Simulation Technology
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment in Cosmo Tech, a global provider of digital twin simulation and optimization technology. The agreement, through Accenture Ventures, took place during the first phase of the company´s Series C fundraising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005205/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment in Cosmo Tech, a global provider of digital twin simulation and optimization technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Who Let the Hawks Out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
Channeling frustration into program management software
SAN FRANCISCO – Charter Space, a London startup offering program management software for satellite missions, is the product of sheer frustration. While managing a satellite mission for Anchor Orbital, a former U.K. startup developing electrodynamic tethers, Yuk Chi Chan, Charter co-founder and CEO, found himself “stymied and bogged down by inefficient tooling and processes” at every turn. “It took me so long to get anything done, that ultimately that company died,” Chan told SpaceNews.
McKinsey, eyeing the MLOps space, buys Tel Aviv–based Iguazio
The consulting giant reportedly paid around $50 million for Iguazio, a Tel Aviv–based company offering an MLOps platform for large-scale businesses — “MLOps” refers to a set of tools to deploy and maintain machine learning models in production. In a press release, McKinsey says it plans to use the startup’s tech and team of 70 data scientists to bolster its QuantumBlack platform, McKinsey’s data analytics–focused group, with “industry-specific” AI solutions.
Sri Lanka Seen Holding Rates as Inflation Fight Continues; IMF Deal Key
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this week, having raised them last year to their highest in more than two decades in order to fight runaway inflation while seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout. With Sri Lanka's economy...
EU Gas Price Cap Risks Curbing Market Liquidity, Regulators Warn
BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Union's gas price cap, which launches next month, could impact financial stability and potentially curb liquidity in Europe's exchange-traded gas markets, the bloc's financial and energy market regulators said on Monday. EU countries agreed in December to a gas price cap that, from Feb. 15, will...
TurnOnGreen’s Subsidiary Digital Power Corporation Completes Development of Product to Power the Future Platform of Broadband and Cable Technology
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), at times referred to as TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“ DPC ”), has completed the development phase of its generic access platform (“ GAP ”) power supply unit for powering broadband network access nodes. DPC’s GAP power supply unit enables broadband and multi-system operators to add new functions and services to access nodes. This novel GAP power supply unit design allows multi-system operators (“MSOs”) to accelerate technology updates, deliver multiple services utilizing a single node platform, facilitate the migration to an edge-computing model, increase service velocity and reduce inventory costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005296/en/ Gap Node by Digital Power Corporation, a TurnOnGreen Company (Photo: Business Wire)
Bayer investor criticizes Bayer chair for lack of initiative - WirtschaftsWoche
FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Bayer (BAYGn.DE) investor Union Investment criticized Bayer's chair for a lack of engagement, such as exploring a spin-off of the company's consumer health division, according to an interview in WirtschaftsWoche.
Dollar in Doldrums as Euro Near 9-Month Peak, Yen Bounces
TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a nine-month low to the euro and gave back recent gains against the yen on Tuesday, as traders weighed the risks of a U.S. recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy. The U.S. dollar index - which measures the greenback against a...
