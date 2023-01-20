MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), at times referred to as TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“ DPC ”), has completed the development phase of its generic access platform (“ GAP ”) power supply unit for powering broadband network access nodes. DPC’s GAP power supply unit enables broadband and multi-system operators to add new functions and services to access nodes. This novel GAP power supply unit design allows multi-system operators (“MSOs”) to accelerate technology updates, deliver multiple services utilizing a single node platform, facilitate the migration to an edge-computing model, increase service velocity and reduce inventory costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005296/en/ Gap Node by Digital Power Corporation, a TurnOnGreen Company (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO