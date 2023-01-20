ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Justices Didn’t Sign Affidavits During Leak Investigation

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
Mike Kline/Getty

Supreme Court justices were consulted in the investigation over who leaked the draft decision overturning abortion rights, but they were not asked to sign affidavits, according to a memo by Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley. The short statement by Curley also says none of the justices or their spouses were “implicated” during the investigation, which ultimately implicated no one. The statement doesn’t elaborate on what questions the justices were asked. In November, conservative Justice Samuel Alito faced accusations he leaked a landmark 2014 ruling on birth control access under the Affordable Care Act, which he denied . Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas—who vocally wants to overturn the rulings that federally protect gay marriage and birth control—has also come under scrutiny for her outspoken political persona, spearheading efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

