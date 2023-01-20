Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic flyers left on synagogue members’ porches in Kensington
On Sunday morning, over a dozen Kensington community members woke up to discover antisemitic flyers had been left on their porches overnight, including several members of Temple Emanuel, the synagogue’s executive director Dianne Neiman confirmed to Bethesda Beat. The Anti-Defamation League and local law enforcement are investigating the incident,...
Holocaust survivor called to Montgomery County school after second hate incident
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Another antisemitic hate incident has struck a Montgomery County middle school, according to the principal who reported the situation to parents on Monday. School authorities recently discovered swastikas scrawled onto desks at Tilden Middle School, according to school authorities. It's the second such incident at Tilden since April 2022.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. school leaders condemn antisemitism after graffiti found in schools
This week, swastikas and other racist graffiti were found drawn on desks at three different schools in Montgomery County, Maryland. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the school system’s superintendent Monifa Mcknight, along with the Board of Education, said they condemns antisemitism and hate speech. It also...
Georgetown Voice
Antisemitic pamphlets the latest in targeted hate speech against Jewish students
Content warning: This article references antisemitism and anti-Black and Islamophobic rhetoric. Jo Matta (CAS ’23) was running home before Rangila when she noticed a stack of newspapers on the floor of Walsh. Despite being in a rush, an image featured on the papers caused her to double back. “All...
fox5dc.com
Racism and anti-Semitism in Loudoun County
In the same week the country observed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, about 50 white supremacist flyers were dropped on driveways in Loudoun County. Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was also found in the bathrooms of both Heritage High School and Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal is in Leesburg with details and what some want to see done.
Forgotten cemetery forces Maryland church to reckon with its history of slavery
A small church cemetery in Bowie, Maryland, which was hidden from history due to years of neglect, has been revealed, and in the process illuminated a dark part of America's history of slavery. The restoration of the cemetery behind Sacred Heart Chapel has been the result of a major project by volunteers, parishioners and descendants of those buried.In the 1700s, the Jesuits founded a church and a plantation at the site, where they kept enslaved people, including Kevin Porter's ancestors."This is where they lived, this is where they came to commune after pause laboring all day," Porter told CBS News....
Eagle
Satire: Sentient toys left behind in students’ childhood bedrooms conduct exodus to American University in hopes of reuniting with their owners
The following piece is satire and should not be misconstrued for actual reporting. Any resemblance to a student, staff or faculty member is coincidental. Yesterday at 3 p.m., a sea of children’s toys, most of them not even knee-height, marched through Massachusetts Avenue Northwest to reunite with their now grown-up owners. American University's main entrance faced a crowd surge as toys joined together on the journey to find their owners. Some held photos and signs of their owners, while those built with the hands to do so carried boxes of chocolate or jewelry.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Anti-semitic drawing found in Montgomery County classroom
Montgomery County parents are frustrated after another anti-semitic act but this time it was a drawing in a school classroom at Silver Creek Middle School.
Hilltop
The Nation’s Oldest: Celebrating 99 Years of
For nearly a century, The Hilltop has been committed to covering the lives of thousands of Howard University students, faculty and members of the surrounding community. Co-founded by the legendary Zora Neale Hurston and Louis Eugene King on Jan. 22, 1924, The Hilltop has cemented itself in history as the first Black collegiate newspaper in the country– and proudly celebrates 99 years of dedicated coverage.
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
bethesdamagazine.com
B-CC silence criticized after two students found unconscious in school bathroom
Seven hours elapsed between the time two female students were found unconscious Monday in a bathroom at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the time school officials communicated with parents. The lag, filled with rumors and the reporting of the B-CC student newspaper, has prompted criticism from students and parents. “We’re...
howard.edu
Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications Hosts 'Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy’
WASHINGTON – “Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy” will offer the unique perspectives of five noted journalists who covered the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the start of 2021. This captivating discussion will be held virtually and in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in the School of Social Work auditorium.
mocoshow.com
Drawing of Swastika Found at Middle School
A drawing of a swastika was found on a desk at Silver Creek Middle School at 3701 Saul Rd in Kensington on Thursday. The school sent out the following message to the community on Friday:. “Dear Silver Creek Families,. I am writing to inform you that a drawing of a...
rockvillenights.com
Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
Denyce Graves Foundation to Honor Founder of National Negro Opera Company Ahead of Black History Month
Hidden Voices is the education and advocacy initiative of The Denyce Graves Foundation (DGF). Hidden Voices will tell the stories of diverse classical vocal artists whose stories have been omitted from American History, according to a press release. “Anchored between Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and Black History Month is...
