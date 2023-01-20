ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

‘Bass Reeves’: Taylor Sheridan Casts Another Major Star in the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Taylor Sheridan is excited to tell the story of Bass Reeves , a real historical figure who lived during the 1800s. Reeves was a Black Deputy U.S. Marshal who worked mostly in Arkansas and the Oklahoma Territory. The series is actually a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 . The titular character is played by David Oyelowo, but another major star was recently cast in the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458qiW_0kM02mIB00
Dennis Quaid | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

David Oyelowo stars as the titular character in an upcoming Taylor Sheridan series

Writer, actor, and filmmaker Taylor Sheridan always has a lot of projects in the works, including the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and Tulsa King . In a video from Paramount , Sheridan described the titular character from one of his upcoming shows.

“Bass Reeves was the first African-American marshall west of the Mississippi policing the entire Oklahoma territory,” Sheridan explained. “When I’m casting, I’m seeking the great actors of our generation , and David Oyelowo is a once-a-generation talent.”

Oyelowo is a British actor, director, and producer known for portraying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the biographical film Selma (2014) and Peter Snowdin in HBO’s Nightingale (2014). Oyelowo previously expressed his excitement to play the titular character in Bass Reeves .

Taylor Sheridan recently cast Dennis Quaid in ‘Bass Reeves’

Now Taylor Sheridan has nabbed yet another great actor for Bass Reeves . Variety recently announced that Dennis Quaid will star alongside Oyelowo in the series. According to the outlet, Quaid portrays Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall.

On Tuesday, the 68-year-old actor told Fox News Digital that he would begin shooting the show early the following day. “Riding horses, shooting guns. You know, making mayhem at 4 in the morning,” Quaid told the outlet. There is currently no release date for Bass Reeves .

Related

‘1923’: Does Isabel May Narrate the Series?

Dennis Quaid is known for various roles in comedy and drama films. Some of Quaid’s most notable movie roles include acting in The Big Easy (1986), The Parent Trap (1998), and The Rookie (2002). Quaid also won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Guardian .

David Oyelowo talks about filming his role as ‘Bass Reeves’

For Bass Reeves star David Oyelowo, stepping into the titular role is an exciting experience. “To look at a guy like Bass Reeves — I mean, this is the guy the Lone Ranger was based on who got whitewashed out of history. And I just can’t wait to get on that horse and tell this story,” the actor said in the video from Paramount.

Of course, like many actors in Taylor Sheridan’s work, Oyelowo had to learn some new skills while filming the historical series. The actor posted a video of himself spinning a horse on Instagram . He captioned the clip, writing, “One of the BEST things about being an actor is preparing for a role a million miles from your own experience and skill set. I love my job!”

1883 is now playing on Paramount+. A premiere date for The Bass Reeves Story has not yet been announced.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale

Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Looper

How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Looper

Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?

When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

265K+
Followers
126K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy