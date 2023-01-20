LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police released the identities of the six suspects that were accused of vandalizing a Bank of America at The Frandor Shopping Center on Saturday. According to authorities, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Lansing police went to the Frandor area to find a large group of 30 people throwing glass candles at the windows of the Bank of America and smashing them. Police said that they were aware of a national protest relating to a police shooting in Atlanta, but did not expect it to become something local.

LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO