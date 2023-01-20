Read full article on original website
Lisa Coppedge – Service 1 pm 1/27/23
Lisa Coppedge of Sullivan died on Saturday, January 21st, at the age of 55. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 27th, at 1:00 p.m. at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will also be held on Friday at Ford & Young, from 11:00 a.m. to...
Harvey Donald Allen — Celebration of Life 1/24/23 11 A.M.
Harvey Donald Allen of Crystal City passed away Wednesday (1/18), he was 81 years old. A Celebration of life for Harvey Allen will be Tuesday (1/24) morning at 11 at Good News Community Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Donald Don Winslett – Service 1/29/23 2 p.m.
Donald Don Winslett of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 88. His funeral service will be Sunday at 2 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown, with burial in the Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown. Visitation is Sunday at 11 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral...
Anita Key – Service 11am 2/4/23
Anita Key of Bonne Terre died December 9th at the age of 57. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 Saturday, February 4th at Parkland Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Anita Key will be at 10:30 Saturday, February 4th at Parkland Chapel in Farmington. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral...
Norma Lee King — Private Services
Norma Lee King of Festus passed away Thursday, January 19th, she was 93 years old. There will be private family services for Norma King, under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Denise Pingel – Service 1/23/23 1 p.m.
Denise Pingel of Leadington died Friday at the age of 60. There’s going to be a graveside service Monday at one o’clock at the Pleasant Hill Cemeterey in Ste. Genevieve. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Steven Allan DeClue — Private Services
Steven Allan DeClue of Bloomsdale passed away on January 18th, he was 77 years old. The funeral services for Steven DeClue will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club donates ADA picnic tables to Crystal City Park
(Festus, Crystal City) The Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club recently set up a pair of ADA picnic tables in Crystal City Municipal Park. Rotary Club President Dr. Clint Freeman says they worked with Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis for the request and thanks to National Rotary CAP grant funds, the club was able to receive the tables.
Park Hills/Leadington Chamber Celebrates Another Year With Awards Banquet
(Leadington) The Park Hills/Leadington Chamber celebrated another year of success and achievement with its annual awards banquet at The White Magnolia in Leadington. J-98 and KREI was proud to present the 110% award to DJ Edwards, pastor of the The River Church and a magician…. The Chamber handed out two...
Chief Lewis on recent tampering of fire hydrant
(Festus) Last week thousands of gallons of water was released on Shapiro Drive in Festus after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the incident happened during the early morning hours last Tuesday. My MO Info · KJ012023C.WAV. The vandalism is a violation of...
Iron County Traffic Crash
(Iron County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 49 year old Nathan O. Gore, is recovering from moderate injuries. He was hurt in a two vehicle crash Saturday morning at 11:25 in Iron County. Highway Patrol records indicate a vehicle driven by 53 year old Jetti M. Abney of Lesterville, was headed north on Highway 21, a half mile south of Arcadia, when it attempted to make a left turn and ran into the path of Gore's car which was headed south. Gore's automobile crashed into Abney's vehicle. Gore, who was wearing a seat belt during the crash, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break
(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us
Meteorologists are watching a developing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday. A winter storm...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-55. The crash is located near center junction between Jackson and Cape Girardeau. Traffic headed southbound will be restricted to one lane. It’s not clear how long this will last. Drivers...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office raffle continues
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is raffling off a 1951 Bel Aire Hot Rod. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says all proceeds go back to benefit the Deputy Welfare Fund. My MO Info · KJ012023G.WAV. Bissell says they have moved the drawing date back to...
Festus R-6 gearing up for phase one of its classroom expansion project
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District is working on a classroom expansion plan with the project including two phases. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says they recently held their first design team meeting and are now gearing up to start phase 1. My MO Info · KJ012023E.WAV. In regards to...
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
