Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
A group of ill-advised businessmen and investors, including one of Mississippi’s own star athletes and former NFL player Jerrell Powe, were done being jerked around. Several of them hopped on a conference call the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 11. On the line was a guy they call the ultimate con artist, 28-year-old Bryce Mathis.
