FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KBUR
Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police
An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
KBUR
City of Fort Madison investigating arson in recent fires
Fort Madison, IA- Authorities in Fort Madison have contacted the State Fire Marshalls Office to investigate, following two fires on Sunday, January 22nd. TV Station WGEM reports that Fort Madison Police and Firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 2800 block of Avenue O in Fort Madison just before 4 Am Sunday.
KCJJ
North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused
North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly attempting to register stolen van with Johnson County Treasurer’s Office
An Iowa City man faces charges after he allegedly tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Friendship Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:30 Friday afternoon. Police say Kelley entered the treasurer’s office on South Dubuque Street just after 11am on November 23rd, 2021 and attempted to register a 2008 Chrysler Town & County van as a 2004 Chrysler Town & County van by using a false vehicle identification number. Kelley also allegedly attached the license plate from the 2004 van to the dashboard of the 2008 van.
KCJJ
Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case
A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
KCJJ
IC Police arrest man claiming to be God while wielding windshield wiper
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say claimed to be God while he wielded a windshield wiper. According to arrest records, officers were called to an address on Wade Street at 2:30pm on October 4th for a subject who was trying to gain access to buildings while “talking crazy”. Arriving officers say they found the suspect…39-year-old Warren McDuffie of Amhurst Street…standing outside a residence on Towncrest Lane. According to police, McDuffie claimed the property was his, and that he was God.
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police arrested one woman in connection to a shooting Friday night. Chonita Powell, 34, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, police said. Powell is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail, pending a first court appearance, according to a press release.
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
KCJJ
Several teens, adults arrested for firing gun into occupied vehicle in Tiffin
Several area teens and adults have been arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident when they allegedly fired a gun into an occupied vehicle in Tiffin. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, the group gathered with the purpose of traveling to assault an unnamed juvenile and several others associated with that juvenile. The group reportedly located the individuals they intended to assault, chased them in a vehicle down Highway 6 West in Tiffin, and a 17-year-old with the group allegedly shot at the occupied vehicle at least six times. Multiple bullets struck the car, but none of the occupants were injured.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
KCJJ
Allegedly stealing bottle of liquor from downtown IC bar leads to drug charges against Illinois man
Iowa City Police say a suspect caught stealing liquor from a downtown bar had a large quantity of drugs on his person at the time of his arrest. Officers were called to DC’s just before 12:45 Saturday morning for a man who tried to steal an unopened bottle of Tito’s vodka from the closed-off kitchen area. Police patted down the suspect…identified as 20-year-old Jacob Garlick of Montgomery, Illinois…and say they discovered a bag containing 57.6 grams of marijuana. Garlick was also reportedly in possession of two tear-off baggies containing about an ounce of marijuana each, as well as a container with approximately 20 grams of marijuana wax.
KCJJ
Transient accused of fighting with police after defecating on downtown IC sidewalk, threatening workers who were cleaning it up
A transient has been arrested for allegedly fighting with police after he reportedly defecated on a downtown Iowa City sidewalk. Iowa City Police received a report just before 10am Tuesday of a homeless subject threatening staff members from the Iowa City Public Library who were cleaning up the man’s feces from the sidewalk outside. Arriving officers say they gave 35-year-old Jonathan Mitchell 30 minutes to gather his things and leave the property after library staff requested a trespass warning. Officers were called back to the scene a half-hour later when Mitchell refused to leave. Police say Mitchell then slowly began packing his things, culminating with him throwing a glass bottle into the street.
ourquadcities.com
Sheriff’s office warns about phone scam
In a Saturday Facebook post, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the public about an attempted phone scam. Henry County residents have received phone calls from people claiming to be from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the post says: “These perpetrators are claiming a family member or friend have an arrest warrant and are requesting financial information.”
Moline mother sentenced in death of 15-year-old disabled son from November 2020
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — During a Jan. 20 hearing, a Rock Island County judge sentenced Jennifer Keim, 36, of Moline, to four years of probation in relation to the death of her 15-year-old son in November 2020. Authorities arrested Keim in March 2021 after a four-month-long investigation into her...
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on parole violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Austin Wilson, 28, is wanted in Rock Island County for three counts of probation violation on charges of theft and residential burglary. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Wilson is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Three arrested following drive-by shooting Tuesday; Investigation still on-going
Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation by the Muscatine Police Officers of a drive-by shooting in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Police Department responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no injuries reported but a residence was struck multiple times by gun fire.
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
