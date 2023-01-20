Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Advocacy Center Announces Resignation of Executive Director
The Board of Directors of the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County today announced that Heather Campbell has resigned as executive director, effective February 1, 2023 after 25 years of service to the agency. Campbell has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the NYS Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined...
wskg.org
Binghamton graduate student workers protest for "living wage" from university
Binghamton University graduate student workers held a protest last week, calling for the university to raise the minimum yearly stipend to better reflect the cost of living in Broome County. It's part of larger union campaign by the Graduate Student Employee Union, which represents graduate student workers at several SUNY...
rewind1077.com
What’s next for IPD chief search?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department does not have a permanent police chief. John Joly has served as acting chief since April 2021. Tom Condzella is president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association. Condzella says the process will start from scratch. Joly was selected by Mayor Laura...
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
rewind1077.com
BorgWarner to close one Lansing plant by end of 2024
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will close one plant in Lansing. The Ithaca Voice reports the company plans to shutter a production plant on Warren Road by the end of next year. While one plant will close, company officials say the other production plant and a technical center will remain open.
rewind1077.com
Lansing School District Capital Project vote looms
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – With public information meetings over, all that’s left to do in Lansing is vote on the school district’s Capital Project. Residents within the Lansing Central School Distrcit (LCSD) will cast their votes in favor of or opposition to the project this Tuesday. The $16,858,166 project has two separate categories of Infrastructure & Safety Upgrades as well as Physical Education, Athletics, and Community, though you cannot vote separately. LCSD prepared a video, which particularly illustrates the need for new roofing and a new track surface.
owegopennysaver.com
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’
In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side
Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Helps Rudin Family Rebuild After Fire
A few months ago, tragedy struck an Owego family when their generational farm was destroyed in a fire. But today, community members came together to help the Rudin family get back on their feet. "It's an emotional experience. But also it's a time of looking forward to something new," said...
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign, according to proposed settlement
Baldwinsville schools Superintendent Jason D. Thomson would resign effective June 30 under a proposed settlement the school board is scheduled to consider Monday night. Thomson was charged with driving while intoxicated after crowd-surfing with students at a school football game in October. The proposed settlement calls for Thomson to resign...
The community weighs in on the future of Route 13
ITHACA, N.Y. — New York State Route 13, from about the areas of where it intersects with Cascadilla Street to where it crosses Fall Creek near Ithaca High School, is a stretch of highway that makes bikers and pedestrians skittish, drivers frustrated, and draws a rough divide between Cayuga Lake’s waterfront and the Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods. One of the most trafficked lengths of roadway in the city, it also sees the highest frequency of accidents in Ithaca, according to City officials.
Massachusetts company plans 45-acre solar farm in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week. ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According […]
NewsChannel 36
Upstate Brewing Company will open a second location
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Upstate Brewing Company in Elmira will open a second location within the Southern Tier in just a few weeks. President of the Upstate Brewing Company, Mark Neumann was looking to expand the business and found exactly was he was looking for. "I’ve been looking to...
wellsvillesun.com
Actors wanted for the movie “Stationed at Home” being shot in Binghamton
Sure everyone thinks New York City or Niagara Falls when it comes to movie locations in New York, but Binghamton has a strong film office and now a new movie. The Binghamton Film Office and the Broome County IDA The Agency said funding was secured for Daniel V. Masciari’s movie, “Stationed at Home.”
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County warns against texting scam
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Steuben County Department of Social Services issued a warning today that a text message scam has already successfully targeted a number of local residents. The fake text tells people that their EBT card has been locked and that they must call a specific number and give their card number and pin.
cortlandvoice.com
School closings and delays: January 23, 2023
The following schools have a two hour delay for the following school districts(update 6:20am):
NewsChannel 36
Two law enforcement agencies add new members to its teams
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department (EPD) and Chemung County Sheriff's Office had two separate ceremonies to swear in new members on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office swore in four new Deputy Sheriffs and EPD swore in eight new police officers. "I think it’s great for the police...
