ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

City of Gulfport conducting smoke tests throughout Pine Hills subdivision

The City of Gulfport is conducting a smoke test on sewage pipes throughout Pine Hills subdivision. The smoke test will last from January 23rd through the 27th between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The Public Works Department told News 25 that these smoke tests are routine inspections. This technique is...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Trent Lott Academy in Pascagoula welcomes therapy dog

Trent Lott Academy in Jackson County has a new friend prancing in the halls and it has four legs. A local elementary school in Pascagoula just got a whole lot sweeter and fluffier! Jeana Delancey is the school counselor at Trent Lott Academy and her mission was to turn her personal dog into a therapy dog to bring joy to her fellow staffers and students.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosts Walk of Life

Pro-life supporters took to the streets of Biloxi for their Walk for Life. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosted its annual Walk for Life yesterday. In the past, they have made this walk in D.C. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, leaders of Walk for Life felt it was...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

MGCCC selected for cyber skills initiative

MGCCC Cyber Security Technology Program was recently designated as a Center of Academic Excellence from the National Security Agency. The school has met a rigorous set of requirements that implements cyber security across disciplines and preparing the students for the cyber defense workforce. It’s a two-year program and students can...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man sentenced for part in Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021

A Biloxi man will serve more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said 40-year-old James McGrew of Biloxi and Carlsbad, California, pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School

Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
WLOX

Biloxi Gun Show brings in enthusiasts throughout region

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When it comes to gun shows on the Coast, the one put on by Classic Arms Productions out of Louisiana is, well, a classic. The show has been in Biloxi for three decades. That’s long enough to be part of the culture and to be part of the family.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Jeep lovers celebrate in style at Jeep-A-Gras parade in Long Beach

The Carnival Association of Long Beach held its second annual Jeep-A-Gras Parade Saturday night. It’s the only parade of its kind, dedicated to the Jeep community. Spectators were able to view more than 200 Mardi Gras themed Jeeps while catching beads and partying with their friends and family. Carnival...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Armed robbery suspect leads law enforcement on three-county chase

A suspect in a Hancock County armed robbery led law enforcement on a chase that crossed county lines before it ended in St. Martin. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies got a call about an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Highway 43. Deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Makes an Attempt to Eliminate Kratom from City

In September 2022, the city of Pass Christian set an ordinance to eliminate Kratom products from the city in all businesses and distribution. Kratom is an indigenous evergreen product found throughout several countries in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand, for chewing and smoking. On the agenda, Tuesday, January 17, 2023...
wxxv25.com

Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

No injuries reported after Bay school bus crash

No injuries were reported on Friday afternoon after a First Student bus carrying North Bay Elementary students collided with another vehicle on Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis at the Dunbar Avenue intersection. School officials said Friday that the accident occurred when another vehicle turned at the intersection in front...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Major developments coming to Pascagoula

The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLBT

Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
WDAM-TV

Stone County residents sound off about Enviva’s proposed plant in Bond

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva’s application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. The project includes a massive tax incentive for the company. Thursday night’s public hearing was hosted by the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board at the...
STONE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Birthday benefit held in honor of Chloe Taylor

The family of a Hurley teenager killed in a car accident last year celebrated her birthday with a benefit for something near and dear to her heart. Sixteen-year-old Chloe Taylor always loved animals. Her first job was at a pet grooming business where she spent every day loving on dogs and cats.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy