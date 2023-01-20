Read full article on original website
City of Gulfport conducting smoke tests throughout Pine Hills subdivision
The City of Gulfport is conducting a smoke test on sewage pipes throughout Pine Hills subdivision. The smoke test will last from January 23rd through the 27th between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The Public Works Department told News 25 that these smoke tests are routine inspections. This technique is...
Trent Lott Academy in Pascagoula welcomes therapy dog
Trent Lott Academy in Jackson County has a new friend prancing in the halls and it has four legs. A local elementary school in Pascagoula just got a whole lot sweeter and fluffier! Jeana Delancey is the school counselor at Trent Lott Academy and her mission was to turn her personal dog into a therapy dog to bring joy to her fellow staffers and students.
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosts Walk of Life
Pro-life supporters took to the streets of Biloxi for their Walk for Life. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosted its annual Walk for Life yesterday. In the past, they have made this walk in D.C. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, leaders of Walk for Life felt it was...
MGCCC selected for cyber skills initiative
MGCCC Cyber Security Technology Program was recently designated as a Center of Academic Excellence from the National Security Agency. The school has met a rigorous set of requirements that implements cyber security across disciplines and preparing the students for the cyber defense workforce. It’s a two-year program and students can...
Biloxi man sentenced for part in Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021
A Biloxi man will serve more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said 40-year-old James McGrew of Biloxi and Carlsbad, California, pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School
Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
Biloxi Gun Show brings in enthusiasts throughout region
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When it comes to gun shows on the Coast, the one put on by Classic Arms Productions out of Louisiana is, well, a classic. The show has been in Biloxi for three decades. That’s long enough to be part of the culture and to be part of the family.
State investigating after horses shot, killed in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Jeep lovers celebrate in style at Jeep-A-Gras parade in Long Beach
The Carnival Association of Long Beach held its second annual Jeep-A-Gras Parade Saturday night. It’s the only parade of its kind, dedicated to the Jeep community. Spectators were able to view more than 200 Mardi Gras themed Jeeps while catching beads and partying with their friends and family. Carnival...
Armed robbery suspect leads law enforcement on three-county chase
A suspect in a Hancock County armed robbery led law enforcement on a chase that crossed county lines before it ended in St. Martin. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies got a call about an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Highway 43. Deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
Pass Christian Makes an Attempt to Eliminate Kratom from City
In September 2022, the city of Pass Christian set an ordinance to eliminate Kratom products from the city in all businesses and distribution. Kratom is an indigenous evergreen product found throughout several countries in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand, for chewing and smoking. On the agenda, Tuesday, January 17, 2023...
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
No injuries reported after Bay school bus crash
No injuries were reported on Friday afternoon after a First Student bus carrying North Bay Elementary students collided with another vehicle on Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis at the Dunbar Avenue intersection. School officials said Friday that the accident occurred when another vehicle turned at the intersection in front...
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
Major developments coming to Pascagoula
The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva’s proposed plant in Bond
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva’s application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. The project includes a massive tax incentive for the company. Thursday night’s public hearing was hosted by the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board at the...
Birthday benefit held in honor of Chloe Taylor
The family of a Hurley teenager killed in a car accident last year celebrated her birthday with a benefit for something near and dear to her heart. Sixteen-year-old Chloe Taylor always loved animals. Her first job was at a pet grooming business where she spent every day loving on dogs and cats.
