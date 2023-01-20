(Iron County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 49 year old Nathan O. Gore, is recovering from moderate injuries. He was hurt in a two vehicle crash Saturday morning at 11:25 in Iron County. Highway Patrol records indicate a vehicle driven by 53 year old Jetti M. Abney of Lesterville, was headed north on Highway 21, a half mile south of Arcadia, when it attempted to make a left turn and ran into the path of Gore's car which was headed south. Gore's automobile crashed into Abney's vehicle. Gore, who was wearing a seat belt during the crash, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO