Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Donald Don Winslett – Service 1/29/23 2 p.m.
Donald Don Winslett of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 88. His funeral service will be Sunday at 2 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown, with burial in the Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown. Visitation is Sunday at 11 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Lisa Coppedge – Service 1 pm 1/27/23
Lisa Coppedge of Sullivan died on Saturday, January 21st, at the age of 55. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 27th, at 1:00 p.m. at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will also be held on Friday at Ford & Young, from 11:00 a.m. to...
mymoinfo.com
Steven Allan DeClue — Private Services
Steven Allan DeClue of Bloomsdale passed away on January 18th, he was 77 years old. The funeral services for Steven DeClue will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Paul W. Thacker – Service 1/28/23 At Noon
Paul W. Thacker of Leasburg died Monday, December 12th at the age of 86. The funeral service is Saturday at noon at First Baptist Church of Leasburg. Arrangements are through Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba.
mymoinfo.com
Denise Pingel – Service 1/23/23 1 p.m.
Denise Pingel of Leadington died Friday at the age of 60. There’s going to be a graveside service Monday at one o’clock at the Pleasant Hill Cemeterey in Ste. Genevieve. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Anita Key – Service 11am 2/4/23
Anita Key of Bonne Terre died December 9th at the age of 57. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 Saturday, February 4th at Parkland Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Anita Key will be at 10:30 Saturday, February 4th at Parkland Chapel in Farmington. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Norma Lee King — Private Services
Norma Lee King of Festus passed away Thursday, January 19th, she was 93 years old. There will be private family services for Norma King, under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Harvey Donald Allen — Celebration of Life 1/24/23 11 A.M.
Harvey Donald Allen of Crystal City passed away Wednesday (1/18), he was 81 years old. A Celebration of life for Harvey Allen will be Tuesday (1/24) morning at 11 at Good News Community Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Chief Lewis on recent tampering of fire hydrant
(Festus) Last week thousands of gallons of water was released on Shapiro Drive in Festus after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the incident happened during the early morning hours last Tuesday. My MO Info · KJ012023C.WAV. The vandalism is a violation of...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break
(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club donates ADA picnic tables to Crystal City Park
(Festus, Crystal City) The Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club recently set up a pair of ADA picnic tables in Crystal City Municipal Park. Rotary Club President Dr. Clint Freeman says they worked with Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis for the request and thanks to National Rotary CAP grant funds, the club was able to receive the tables.
myleaderpaper.com
Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City Police working wit city on annual budget
(Crystal City) The City of Crystal City is in the preliminary stages of working on its annual budget which begins later in the spring. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms says each year various on their lists of needs and wants for the department. My MO Info · KJ012023A.WAV.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office raffle continues
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is raffling off a 1951 Bel Aire Hot Rod. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says all proceeds go back to benefit the Deputy Welfare Fund. My MO Info · KJ012023G.WAV. Bissell says they have moved the drawing date back to...
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills/Leadington Chamber Celebrates Another Year With Awards Banquet
(Leadington) The Park Hills/Leadington Chamber celebrated another year of success and achievement with its annual awards banquet at The White Magnolia in Leadington. J-98 and KREI was proud to present the 110% award to DJ Edwards, pastor of the The River Church and a magician…. The Chamber handed out two...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash
David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
kfmo.com
Iron County Traffic Crash
(Iron County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 49 year old Nathan O. Gore, is recovering from moderate injuries. He was hurt in a two vehicle crash Saturday morning at 11:25 in Iron County. Highway Patrol records indicate a vehicle driven by 53 year old Jetti M. Abney of Lesterville, was headed north on Highway 21, a half mile south of Arcadia, when it attempted to make a left turn and ran into the path of Gore's car which was headed south. Gore's automobile crashed into Abney's vehicle. Gore, who was wearing a seat belt during the crash, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
kfmo.com
Washington County Crash with Serious Injuries
(Washington County, MO) A St. Clair Man, 57 year old John D. Roark, is suffering serious injuries after a one vehicle crash in Washington County Sunday morning at 12:20. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Roark was driving north on Highway 47, at Providence Road, when his pick up ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Roark, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody
(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
Comments / 0