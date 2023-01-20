TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Newcastle United accomplished several things Saturday. They set a new top-flight club record with their 15th consecutive match without a defeat and collected a sixth straight clean sheet in the Premier League. On an individual level, goalkeeper Nick Pope extended his shutout streak to 812 minutes. Newcastle also gained a place, moving to third in the Premier League standings. But they couldn't beat 12th-placed Crystal Palace. When Newcastle's staff and players went to applaud their boisterous fans, they knew they hadn't accomplished the one thing they'd expected to do.

2 DAYS AGO