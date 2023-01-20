Read full article on original website
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster must 'bully the bully' in Sale game - Jeff Toomaga-Allen
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website. Ulster tighthead prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen says the Irish province must aim to "bully the bully" on Saturday when they face a Sale side that embarrassed them 39-0 only six weeks ago.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys return to European elite after Leicester win
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says he is pleased to see the region back among Europe's elite after they reach the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time in 13 years. A dramatic last-gasp win at Leicester followed a double over French champions Montpellier. Ospreys await the last...
BBC
Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders
Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier 21-21 London Irish - visitors out of Europe
Heineken Champions Cup Pool B: Montpellier v London Irish. Tries: Darmon, Guidicelli, Reinach; Cons: Carbonel 3. London Irish fell just short of a famous win in Montpellier, drawing 21-21 after a late hosts' rally in their final Heineken Champions Cup pool game. The Exiles were unable to reach the Champions...
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
BBC
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point
Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
BBC
Scottish gossip: Whittaker, Abildgaard, Ramsay, Rangers, Celtic
Rangers will make a third bid for Morgan Whittaker after the winger was left out of the Swansea City squad for their trip to Queen's Park Rangers. (Daily Record) Danish club Aalborg are keeping tabs on midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, who has as not made a Celtic appearance since November and did not make the bench for yesterday's Scottish Cup win over Morton. (Tipsbladet, via Daily Record)
BBC
All-Ireland Club Final: Derry club Glen contact GAA over Kilmacud having extra men on pitch
Glen have contacted the GAA over an apparent rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with extra men on the pitch. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds with a goal that would have seen them win by a point.
West Ham 2-0 Everton and other battles: football clockwatch – as it happened
Keep up with all the action on another busy Saturday of football, with Tim de Lisle
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis
I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland focused on permanent deals this month'
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has given more insight into the kind of deals the club want to do before the deadline.
BBC
Dartmoor protesters march over right to wild camp
Thousands of people protested in Dartmoor on Saturday in opposition to the loss of wild camping rights. It comes after a decision by the high court to outlaw the long-held custom of camping on the moor without asking the landowner's permission. Dartmoor National Park Authority has struck a deal with...
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
BBC
'No going back' for Everton board with fans - Stubbs
Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans. Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.
theScore
Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Newcastle United accomplished several things Saturday. They set a new top-flight club record with their 15th consecutive match without a defeat and collected a sixth straight clean sheet in the Premier League. On an individual level, goalkeeper Nick Pope extended his shutout streak to 812 minutes. Newcastle also gained a place, moving to third in the Premier League standings. But they couldn't beat 12th-placed Crystal Palace. When Newcastle's staff and players went to applaud their boisterous fans, they knew they hadn't accomplished the one thing they'd expected to do.
West Ham beats Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard
LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen scored twice for West Ham in a 2-0 win over Everton that kept Frank Lampard’s team in the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. Everton’s winless run in all competitions extended to 10 games as Lampard approaches the one-year mark as manager.
CBS Sports
Watch Leeds United vs. Brentford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League returns on Sunday. Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5 Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.
BBC
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager 'not fit to stand trial'
A court has begun a sex abuse trial against a former Celtic Boys Club manager, despite the accused being unfit to take part. Frank Cairney, 87, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court on charges of sexual crimes against three teenage boys in the 1970s and 80s.
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Here we go. A rare Monday night fixture for Tottenham Hotspur is on the cards as they head across town to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. The bad times are continuing as Spurs have won just three matches in their last ten. Fulham are also doing well this season and are dangerous at home. However, their metrics aren’t as good as their record, and so this looks like a good chance for Spurs to arrest their current slide.
