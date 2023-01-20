ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Vice President Kamala Harris to speak in Florida on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

By The News Service of Florida
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGvbN_0kLzzNpt00

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear Sunday in Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

While not providing details of the travel plans, Jean-Pierre said Harris will deliver “a major address” about reproductive care.

“She will talk about what is at stake for millions of women across the country and most importantly the need for Congress to codify the protections of Roe into law,” Jean-Pierre said.

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June, allowing states to make decisions about abortion rights. Gov. Ron DeSantis last year signed legislation that bars doctors in Florida from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Florida Supreme Court is considering a constitutional challenge to the law.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why Florida Hates 'Woke'

Being woke used to mean being "aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues." The above definition comes directly from the Mirriam-Webster dictionary. And, Mirriam-Webster might soon change the actual definition because the meaning of the word Woke is anything but positive nowadays.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
969
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy