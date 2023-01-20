Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
Bagel Union Is Worth 90 Minutes in Line in the Cold
The new effort from the minds behind Union Loafers is a delightfully chewy hit
Watch St. Louis Cardinal Adam Wainwright Become a Country Singer
If you're a St. Louis Cardinal fan, you've seen Adam Wainwright take the mound in St. Louis numerous times during his long career. However, you've likely never seen him quite like this. He took the state recently not as a pitcher, but as Adam Wainwright the country singer (and he's not bad at all).
KMOV
Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
St. Louis Standards: The Pastrami at Carl’s Deli Is Legendary
Customers come for the meats and stay for the magic
timesnewspapers.com
The Village Bar: Serving Up Better Burgers & Handmade Onion Rings In Des Peres
Tucked inside the red-and-white striped building at 12247 Manchester Road in Des Peres is the neighborhood bar and grill known as The Village Bar. Popular among the Des Peres/Kirkwood-area lunch crowds and sports fans looking to catch the big game after work, The Village Bar boasts some of the best burgers in St. Louis, according to owner Mark Disper.
Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
GoFundMe Set Up After Tragic Fire at Bob Kramer's Marionette Theater
The fire killed one person and destroyed a historic puppet theater
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind
St. Louis police are investigating car break-ins at entertainment venues over the weekend. At Enterprise Center on Sunday, some people said they were taking extra measures because of the recent break-ins before heading to the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show.
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark
A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches.
stlpublicradio.org
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
KSDK
Monster Jam makes its way to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Experience full-throttle fun for everyone at Monster Jam, where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. You'll be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon...
ehstigertimesonline.com
Pretzel Pretzel adds a new Twist to the Edwardsville Food Scene
Yet another franchise food spot was added to Edwardsville, but this one is straying away from others. After the success of the Pretzel Pretzel franchise in Missouri locations, two Granite City natives decided to open one in Edwardsville. Pretzel Pretzel was opened on Jan. 8, but most still have never...
Car thieves target Armory, City Foundry over the weekend in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins in midtown St. Louis over the weekend. Several happened at Armory STL on Friday and more at City Foundry STL on Saturday night, which ended with shots being fired at police. 5 On Your Side spoke with...
