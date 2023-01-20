ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

The Village Bar: Serving Up Better Burgers & Handmade Onion Rings In Des Peres

Tucked inside the red-and-white striped building at 12247 Manchester Road in Des Peres is the neighborhood bar and grill known as The Village Bar. Popular among the Des Peres/Kirkwood-area lunch crowds and sports fans looking to catch the big game after work, The Village Bar boasts some of the best burgers in St. Louis, according to owner Mark Disper.
DES PERES, MO
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Monster Jam makes its way to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Experience full-throttle fun for everyone at Monster Jam, where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. You'll be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ehstigertimesonline.com

Pretzel Pretzel adds a new Twist to the Edwardsville Food Scene

Yet another franchise food spot was added to Edwardsville, but this one is straying away from others. After the success of the Pretzel Pretzel franchise in Missouri locations, two Granite City natives decided to open one in Edwardsville. Pretzel Pretzel was opened on Jan. 8, but most still have never...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

