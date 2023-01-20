Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain

Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain.

The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out of the vehicle.

The vehicle was heading westbound on Northwest 36th Street when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into the storm drain.

Oklahoma City firefighters were able to get the driver out of the vehicle about an hour after the crash.