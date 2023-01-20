McCLOUD, Calif. -- News10’s Tyler Myerly took advantage of all the winter storms and hit the Mt. Shasta slopes in the latest Road Trippin’. Mt. Shasta Ski Park is home to 635 of skiable terrain on the backside of Mt. Shasta. With 38 different trails, the park offers a trail for every level skier and snowboarder. The mountain also was able to open early thanks to all the snow in December. To date, the park has received nearly 180 inches of snow.

