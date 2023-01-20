ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
Road Trippin': Mt. Shasta Ski Park

McCLOUD, Calif. -- News10’s Tyler Myerly took advantage of all the winter storms and hit the Mt. Shasta slopes in the latest Road Trippin’. Mt. Shasta Ski Park is home to 635 of skiable terrain on the backside of Mt. Shasta. With 38 different trails, the park offers a trail for every level skier and snowboarder. The mountain also was able to open early thanks to all the snow in December. To date, the park has received nearly 180 inches of snow.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner, of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Political analyst says Maryland education budget seeks 'to fix problems from COVID'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
MARYLAND STATE
Arkansas lawmaker files resolution to set their own salaries

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas lawmakers are proposing they set salaries for elected officials, including themselves. Rep. David Ray, R-District 69, filed a House Joint Resolution on Monday that could be placed on the November 2024 election ballot as an Arkansas Constitutional Amendment - if approved and referred by the Arkansas legislature.
ARKANSAS STATE
Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch

As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
OREGON STATE

