KTVL
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
KTVL
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
KTVL
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
KTVL
Road Trippin': Mt. Shasta Ski Park
McCLOUD, Calif. -- News10’s Tyler Myerly took advantage of all the winter storms and hit the Mt. Shasta slopes in the latest Road Trippin’. Mt. Shasta Ski Park is home to 635 of skiable terrain on the backside of Mt. Shasta. With 38 different trails, the park offers a trail for every level skier and snowboarder. The mountain also was able to open early thanks to all the snow in December. To date, the park has received nearly 180 inches of snow.
KTVL
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner, of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
KTVL
Political analyst says Maryland education budget seeks 'to fix problems from COVID'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
KTVL
Kotek orders flags to half-staff to honor victims and survivors of Monterey Park shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims and survivors of the Monterey Park, California shooting. All flags at public institutions will be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 26. Governor Kotek released a statement Monday morning: “I am...
KTVL
Arkansas lawmaker files resolution to set their own salaries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas lawmakers are proposing they set salaries for elected officials, including themselves. Rep. David Ray, R-District 69, filed a House Joint Resolution on Monday that could be placed on the November 2024 election ballot as an Arkansas Constitutional Amendment - if approved and referred by the Arkansas legislature.
KTVL
Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch
As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
