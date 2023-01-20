Read full article on original website
Lakers Fans In Shock After LeBron James And Thomas Bryant Lead Huge Comeback Win
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing by 25 points, breaking the spirit of the fans early as the Blazers enjoyed a 13-45 second-quarter run to seemingly take an unassailable lead. However, an incredible second half by the Lakers saw them take the lead and win the game by 9 points, finishing 121-112 in Portland.
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Shannon Sharpe delivers 3-minute apology to Dillon Brooks, LeBron after embarrassing court-side incident
A shocking incident went down during Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game … and it involved Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed personalty. Our Mike Sykes broke it all down the next day, with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks jawing at Sharpe and...
Tee Morant Says He, Shannon Sharpe ‘Are Good’
After a verbal confrontation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game, the two seem to have smoothed things over.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting...
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Fox’s Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Incident at Grizzlies-Lakers Game
The Fox analyst opened Undisputed on Monday by apologizing for his role in the incident at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.
Tony Dungy Blasted For Damar Hamlin Remarks, Liter Box Comment
Former Steelers coach Tony Dungy is under fire for comparing the injury to former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin to abortion.
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss
Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of...
Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves. The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...
BREAKING: Lakers And Wizards Reportedly Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have made a trade.
Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings
The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
Shaquille O’Neal says "Michael was lucky he wasn't guarding him" when Jordan had 64
Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal were fierce rivals in the 1990s, and the dominant center recently reminisced about one of their epic encounters from January 16, 1993, when the Chicago Bulls hosted the Orlando Magic. “This was thirty years ago today, Michael was lucky I wasn’t guarding him. lol,”...
Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got into a back-and-forth with several NBA players in Los Angeles while sitting courtside at Friday's game between the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.
Kevin McHale Explains The Difference Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, And Magic Johnson: "Larry And Magic Could Control The Game By Taking 10 Shots."
Michael Jordan is regarded as the best player to ever play in the NBA. Jordan was gifted with a plethora of talents, and he used them wisely to become a legend throughout the course of his NBA career. But among all the amazing abilities that Michael Jordan had during the...
Lakers hoping for offensive boost from latest acquisition
With 35 games left and a shot at the playoffs still in reach, the Los Angeles Lakers are adding much-needed help in the form of Rui Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Per ESPN, the Lakers (22-25) are sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to...
The Los Angeles Lakers' New Look Depth Chart With Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers have recently made a move for forward Rui Hachimura, improving their depth at both forward positions. There is no doubt that this was a solid move for the team, and will likely improve their defense and add more scoring with the bench unit. As of right...
