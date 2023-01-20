ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Lakers Fans In Shock After LeBron James And Thomas Bryant Lead Huge Comeback Win

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing by 25 points, breaking the spirit of the fans early as the Blazers enjoyed a 13-45 second-quarter run to seemingly take an unassailable lead. However, an incredible second half by the Lakers saw them take the lead and win the game by 9 points, finishing 121-112 in Portland.
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?

The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father

Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss

Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of...
Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings

The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
Lakers hoping for offensive boost from latest acquisition

With 35 games left and a shot at the playoffs still in reach, the Los Angeles Lakers are adding much-needed help in the form of Rui Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Per ESPN, the Lakers (22-25) are sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to...
The Los Angeles Lakers' New Look Depth Chart With Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently made a move for forward Rui Hachimura, improving their depth at both forward positions. There is no doubt that this was a solid move for the team, and will likely improve their defense and add more scoring with the bench unit. As of right...

