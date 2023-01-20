ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
sportszion.com

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Keeps It Real On Anthony Davis' Return To The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting down the days until Anthony Davis returns to the floor for the team. Davis has had lengthy injury absences for the last 3 seasons, something that has derailed the Lakers' chances of success twice before. This season, the Lakers have managed to keep themselves afloat without AD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

James and Los Angeles visit Lillard and the Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers (20-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland squares off against Los Angeles. Lillard ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.2 points per game and James is fifth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers send Kendrick Nunn, second-round picks to Wizards for Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles LakersacquiredWashington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced on Monday. The deal includes a 2023 second-round pick via Chicago, the Lakers' own in 2029 and the less favorable of the Wizards' and Lakers' 2028 second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

LeBron James is looking to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer; who were the others?

Somewhere along his path toward becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader, LeBron James reached the ultimate state of being as an offensive force: unguardable. "Early on, it was a lot of just speed and jumping and then figuring it out," James said in January, looking back at his career the day after he joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only other player in league history to put up 38,000 career points. "And you get smarter and smarter, you say, 'Teams know they can key on these things, so how can I make sure that I am unguardable and can always put myself in position where I do what I want to do and not what the defense wants me to do?'"
NBA

LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players of the Week

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 14. Check out their performances from the past week of action. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar forward helped the Lakers to 3-1 tally in Week...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Chicago

Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy