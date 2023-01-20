Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Related
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
sportszion.com
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"He wasn't touching the guy" — Patrick Ewing never high-fived his teammates who had not washed their hands
Apart from Patrick Ewing, the likes of Michael Jordan and Jason Terry practiced weird superstitions.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Keeps It Real On Anthony Davis' Return To The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting down the days until Anthony Davis returns to the floor for the team. Davis has had lengthy injury absences for the last 3 seasons, something that has derailed the Lakers' chances of success twice before. This season, the Lakers have managed to keep themselves afloat without AD.
Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’
If you ever find yourself wondering about how impressive Michael Jordan really was, just listen to Larry Bird's early memory of His Airness. The post Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ABC7 Los Angeles
James and Los Angeles visit Lillard and the Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers (20-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland squares off against Los Angeles. Lillard ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.2 points per game and James is fifth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers send Kendrick Nunn, second-round picks to Wizards for Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles LakersacquiredWashington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced on Monday. The deal includes a 2023 second-round pick via Chicago, the Lakers' own in 2029 and the less favorable of the Wizards' and Lakers' 2028 second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Says The NBA Should Eliminate The Coach's Challenge
Nick Nurse reveals his true thoughts on NBA challenge rule.
Green scores career-high 42, Rockets end 13-game skid
Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to snap a 13-game losing streak
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday's Game Against Miami Heat
Both players are still dealing with hamstring and toe injuries
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James is looking to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer; who were the others?
Somewhere along his path toward becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader, LeBron James reached the ultimate state of being as an offensive force: unguardable. "Early on, it was a lot of just speed and jumping and then figuring it out," James said in January, looking back at his career the day after he joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only other player in league history to put up 38,000 career points. "And you get smarter and smarter, you say, 'Teams know they can key on these things, so how can I make sure that I am unguardable and can always put myself in position where I do what I want to do and not what the defense wants me to do?'"
NBA
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 14. Check out their performances from the past week of action. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar forward helped the Lakers to 3-1 tally in Week...
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
Yardbarker
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Drops Crucial Update On Anthony Davis' Return To The Court
Despite a subpar roster and a horrible start, the Los Angeles Lakers are still in the fight for the Western Conference playoffs. Ahead of their game against Portland on Sunday, they were 4 games below .500 and just 2.5 games back from the 6th seed in the West. And according...
Comments / 0