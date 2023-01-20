Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for January 23, 2023
Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to the Johan Camargo signing. Third base is where he’s at his defensive best. He was worth 3 Defensive Runs Saved in 88 innings at the hot corner in 2020 and another 3 DRS in 90 innings there last summer. His signing...
Lefty Jeffrey Springs, Rays agree to $31 million, 4-year contract
Left-hander Jeffrey Springs became the first of the 33 players who exchanged proposed arbitration salaries with their teams to reach a deal, agreeing to a $31 million, four-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Royals Review
Remembering Sal Bando
Sal Bando, longtime third baseman for the Athletics and Brewers, passed away Friday January 20 after a five-year battle with cancer. Bando, a Cleveland native, was a four-sport star at Warrensville High School on the city’s east side. He played baseball for legendary coach Bobby Winkles at Arizona State and was part of their 1965 World Series Championship team, in which he was named Most Outstanding Player. Also on that team was future Athletics teammate Rick Monday and Met’s catcher Duffy Dyer.
Royals Review
Royals trades clear the path for the kids to play
The Royals made a pair of trades this week, sending outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins and infielder Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox. In return for trading away two of the oldest position players left on the roster, the Royals received a lefty that throws hard but has trouble with walks, another lefty that throws hard but has trouble with walks, then they mixed it up with a righty that throws really hard but has trouble with walks, and I think they also got a free coupon to Subway.
Royals Review
Former Royals outfielder Carlos Beltrán falls short of Hall of Fame on first ballot
Former Royals outfielder Carlos Beltrán received 46.5 percent of the vote for the Hall of Fame, short of the 75 percent threshold on his first ballot. Eight-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected by the Baseball Writers of America for the 2023 class. First baseman Todd Helton fell just 11 votes shy of being elected into the Hall of Fame.
