Acne Studios FW23 Codifies New Dimensions of Masculinity
Over the past several years in fashion, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the expansion of gendered dress notes. But what makes the fused designs particularly interesting is that each designer, brand or house has their unique way of approaching the creative task at hand. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Acne Studios makes this matter a core collection driver instead of a peripheral detail – all with its signature cadence of fused fabric wonder.
Robert Pattinson sports a skirt at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show
Business on top, party on the bottom. Robert Pattinson bundled up for the Dior Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week show today in a furry brown jacket, adding an unexpected addition to his look in the form of a tweed kilt as he sat in the front row. The “Twilight” star, 36, sported a brown ribbed zip-neck sweater under his fur jacket, pairing it with a blue kilt and chunky black boots as he posed for photographers at the show. Perhaps Pattinson was inspired by Brad Pitt’s skirted look at the “Bullet Train” premiere last year, but his look was...
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Celebrities stir the hype at Louis Vuitton and Rick Owens Paris shows
In an attention economy, fashion brands know the game is getting as many eyes on their clothes as possible. At Paris fashion week on Thursday, they did that using an age-old tactic: celebrity and hype. Rick Owens, a brand known for a fairly experimental aesthetic, which includes sky-high Perspex heeled...
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023
Karl Lagerfeld liked to gently poke fun at fashion designers who moved through life dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and not what they put on the runway, likening them to chefs who won’t eat their own cooking. Rick Owens stood backstage on Thursday morning on the same towering...
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
Doja Cat wore 30,000 crimson Swarovski crystals that took nearly 5 hours to apply at Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat also sported a red silk faille bustier and a hand-knitted skirt with lacquered wooden beads to the Schiaparelli runway show on Sunday.
Marine Serre "Rising Shelter" FW23 Collection Imagines a Dystopian Future for the World
Marine Serre continues to make a grand presentation with her Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, taking over the Grande Halle de La Villette. When you enter the venue, the showgoers are immediately greeted with a mystical and poetic ambiance. Three towers of various materials were dimly lit as center stage, including that denim and cotton t-shirts, a comment on sustainability no doubt, setting the tone for the show. The set resembles a scale model of a dystopian future, where the guests appear to be imagined as the refuge of tomorrow – hence, the rising shelter – who Marine Serre banks on to fight together and push for an improved society.
Chanel to Unveil Cruise Collection in Los Angeles in May
CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Add Chanel to the luxury brands answering the siren call of California. The French luxury house announced on Saturday that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. Chanel did not specify the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica airport.More from WWDPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesInside Chanel's "Le Grand Numéro" Fragrance ExhibitInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel “This show is an opportunity for the house to celebrate its connections with...
Doja Cat, a picture of 'Inferno,' was covered in paint and 30,000 crystals at Haute Couture Week
The singer arrived at Schiaparelli's latest runway show in a head-to-toe red outfit and dramatic body paint by makeup artist Pat McGrath.
Paris menswear: Fashion goes psychedelic and globe-trotting
PARIS (AP) — Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in top form Wednesday for its first full day of runway collections that touted a dynamic season showcasing brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Loewe and Givenchy, which have roared back from the pandemic. Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2023-24 shows: A TALE OF TWO GIVENCHYS Guests in unwieldy heels navigated the cobbles to enter the historic Ecole Militaire grounds, passing a giant, minimalist black “GIVENCHY” sign and guests imbibing ginger shots and detox tea. The purified vibe matched the pared-down white décor.
Dior in stark contrast to Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Dior provided the yin to Louis Vuitton's yang in Paris on Friday, with a serious and elegant response to its rival's flashy fashion week spectacle the day before. Dior and Louis Vuitton have both built giant hangars on either end of the Tuileries gardens that run through central Paris -- akin to the way their billionaire owners have built rival art museums on opposite sides of the city in the past decade.
Blackpink’s Jisoo Looks Ethereal With Sheer Details at Dior’s Paris Haute Couture Show Front Row
Jisoo arrived at Dior’s haute couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday, wearing an ethereal, classic-inspired, head-to-toe Dior ensemble. In support of the brand’s latest couture collection and Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Blackpink singer and K-pop star wore an all-white ensemble, including a white dress with wide straps, an embroidered bodice and a pleated skirt, along with a sheer white shirt underneath. She coordinated the look with white lace pointy-toe heels, and a white and floral Dior top-handle bag. More from WWDGiambattista Valli Couture Spring 2023Backstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring...
Kid Cudi Unveils MOTR Fashion Line At Paris Fashion Week
The multi-medium artist told Vogue how he was inspired by his late friend, the great Virgil Abloh. Kid Cudi just debuted his MOTR fashion line at Paris Fashion Week on Friday (January 20). Moreover, the name stands for “Members of the Rage,” pronounced “motor” for short. Previously, the 38-year-old teased the event back in December, pointing to a unisex and boundary-pushing collection on the horizon.
sacai Reveals Three Colorways Of Their Nike Air Footscape Collaboration At Paris Fashion Week
Revealed on runway models at sacai’s Paris Fashion Week show, the collaborative Air Footscape appears in three distinctive colorways with a completely revamped midsole and outsole construction. The shoes are re-fitted with a hiking shoe traction and sole, while the original design of the midsole sees its dimensions exaggerated and extended outwards – a calling card of sacai’s Nike collaborations.
LOEWE FW23 Stopped Movement and Moments in Their Tracks
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, set the tone for a reductionist aesthetic last week at Milan Fashion Week, and now he perfects this vision for LOEWE Fall/Winter 2023. Taking the Paris Fashion Week crowd to the outskirts of the city, showgoers entered a stark white room dominated by...
Controversy, frivolity mark day one of Paris Fashion Week
PARIS (AP) — The pioneering Black performer Josephine Baker — who left the United States to find global fame in Paris in the 1920s — was Dior’s muse for an old school spring couture collection of archetypal classicism. With her caressing velvets and silks, embroideries, sequins and tiny silver studs, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri may not have reinvented the wheel, but she certainly embellished it beautifully on the first day Monday of Paris Fashion Week. Yet the event’s first day wasn’t without controversy after Dior was criticized for inviting a Russia influencer sanctioned by Ukraine. Moreover, Schiaparelli was the subject of online ire for glamorizing trophy hunting after featuring a fake lion’s head. Here are some highlights of the first day of spring-summer haute couture displays:
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
Louis Vuitton Explores Themes of Connectivity With KidSuper Designer Colm Dillane for Fall 2023
A little over a year after the passing of the late Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton showed a new take on its menswear via a collective of creatives including American designer, and KidSuper founder and creative director, Colm Dillane. While no one has been named artistic director of men’s at Vuitton yet, Dillane’s influence can be seen throughout the fall winter 2023 collection. He also worked with stylist Ibrahim Kamara and Ukrainian creative director Lina Kutsovskaya, both longtime collaborators of the Maison, to bring the collection to life. They were all joined by the Spanish singer Rosalía, who served as musical curator...
Here's A Closer Look at Dior's 3D-Printed FW23 Footwear
Following a first look via the Fall/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week, we now get a closer look at Dior‘s new 3D-printed Derbys and boots courtesy of the fashion house’s head men’s footwear designer, Thibo Denis. In the lookbook images and runway, the pairs were often...
