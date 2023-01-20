Read full article on original website
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s
Things could get awfully loud in Kansas City this weekend for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The post While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Before Kickoff
"Good luck nine." That's the pregame message Joe Burrow received from his longtime girlfriend prior to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. Burrow and the Bengals are set to take on the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Cincinnati is already leading Buffalo, 7-0, early in the first half on ...
Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott
Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor hilariously taunts NFL after Bengals win
The Cincinnati Bengals have been the subject of a wide array of contingency plans over their canceled Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals keep rendering those contingencies irrelevant, much to the delight of coach Zac Taylor. The Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would have met in Atlanta next week in the AFC... The post Zac Taylor hilariously taunts NFL after Bengals win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Josh Allen went right at the entire Bengals defense.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Bengals Beating Bills
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will get an opportunity for revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although he injured his ankle, a hobbled Mahomes secured his fifth straight AFC Championship Game appearance following Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Sunday, the ...
Eli Apple makes fun of Stefon Diggs on Twitter, appears to mock Damar Hamlin
The Cincinnati Bengals upset the apple cart at Highmark Stadium, dismantling the Bills and their Super Bowl aspirations. Then Eli Apple turned rotten. Apple, a Bengals cornerback who relishes the villain role, derided Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a tweet on Monday evening. It may have included a veiled shot at Damar Hamlin.
Look: NFL Fans Are Stunned By Adam Schefter's Latest Aaron Rodgers Report
For the third year in a row, there's drama surrounding whether star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers. Each of the last two offseasons ended with Rodgers back playing for the franchise that drafted him in 2005. Could this year be different? ESPN's Adam Schefter believes ...
'Where's the refund?': Local bakery shades NFL with funny Bengals cookies
A local bakery followed Joe Burrow's lead in poking fun at the NFL's foiled AFC championship plans. Wyoming Pastry Shop began selling "Where's the refund!?" cookies Monday, one day after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. ...
WCPO
'Better send those refunds': Joe Burrow mocks NFL's Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship presale
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow couldn't help but clap back at the NFL Sunday after the Cincinnati Bengals triumphed over the Buffalo Bills, advancing to the AFC Championship for the second straight year. "Better send those refunds," Burrow told CBS's Tracy Wolfson after the Bengals victory Sunday evening, referencing the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Announcement
Patrick Mahomes will be ready to go for the AFC Championship Game. That's what the Chiefs quarterback announced postgame, anyway. Mahomes played through what appeared to be a high ankle sprain on Saturday afternoon. But he said he'll have no issues playing a week from today. "It's going to ...
WATCH: New assistant remembers how Huggins took charge at Cincinnati
One reason Bob Huggins is a Hall of Fame coach is that his teams oftentimes take on his personality. And one reason the 1999-2000 Cincinnati Bearcats were so very good and so very likely to reach the Final Four before Kenyon Martin's injury was because a collection of old, young and new players came together to play the way their coach wanted them to play.
Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
'Who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals? Nobody': What 'Who Dey' means to Bengals fans
For the Cincinnati Bengals faithful, it has turned into a rallying cry, something that has only gained popularity and attention through the Bengals' consecutive deep NFL playoff runs and with each Joe Burrow touchdown pass or Sam Hubbard sack. As Bengals fans prepare to return to Kansas City for a...
