The Monticello Railway Museum has added another event that figures to capitalize on the train’s popularity. The Bunny Eggspress will leave the station on April 7-8 — the two days preceding Easter in 2023 — and treat riders to an egg hunt, a visit with the Easter Bunny, a treat bag and a commemorative item as part of a 90-minute trip.

MONTICELLO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO