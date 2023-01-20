Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
SFGate
‘SNL’ Cold Open: Drag ‘George Santos’ Crashes NFL Playoffs, Lies His Face Off
Minutes after the NFC divisional matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles concluded, Saturday Night Live kicked off with a Fox postgame show with appearances by sideline reporter “George Santos” and Kitara Ravache, the freshman congressman’s alleged drag alter ego. “George Santos here reporting live...
49ers' Arik Armstead explains why he passed up easy safety of Dak Prescott
The "body weight" rule is an affront to defensive linemen everywhere, as well as general laws of physics.
49ers fans trapped in 'worst traffic jam in Levi's Stadium history'
Before fans could get into Levi's Stadium to watch the 49ers face the Cowboys, they had to deal with a nightmare on the road.
Sacramento Kings hilariously use Cowboys logo to rile 49ers fans
"Lots of boos have followed."
49ers' Levi's Stadium serving burger referencing Brock Purdy's PG-13 nickname
Even Levi's Stadium can't deny "BCB" fever.
Tom Brady drops F bomb when asked about retirement, admits he 'tried to trip' Cowboys S Malik Hooker
Let the incessant retirement speculation begin. Or continue, really, if we're being honest. Tom Brady's season is over, so it's time to wonder what if until he makes the call on his NFL future. The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer addressed the topic on his "Let's Go!" podcast alongside interviewer Jim Gray. Even though he apparently didn't want to.
49ers' George Kittle explains Brock Purdy's most infamous blunder
Purdy had a bit of egg on his face before becoming the league's most famous rookie quarterback.
Even the NFL's best corners were awed by 49ers' Fred Warner
Good things happen when Fred Warner plays out of his mind.
49ers' Shanahan talks Garoppolo return amid reports of Purdy starting in ‘23
Kyle Shanahan discussed when Jimmy Garoppolo could return as reports emerged that Brock Purdy will be the starter next season.
This Bay Area 49ers superfan has a prosthetic eyeball with the team logo
His dedication has earned him the official title of the 49ers' fan of the year.
Who is Dr Disrespect, and why is he suddenly all over 49ers games?
Here's a quick explainer of who Dr Disrespect is, what his deal is and why the Niners brought him in.
Green scores career-high 42, Rockets end 13-game skid
Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to snap a 13-game losing streak
SFGate
OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67
Percentages: FG .440, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Watts 3-11, Hervey 2-2, Moore 2-6, Price 1-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 8 (Townsend 3, Conway, Hervey, Moore, Price, Watts). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Watts 2, Townsend). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
