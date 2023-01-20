Read full article on original website
Donald Eckardt
3d ago
WTF really 😐 Makes me think they care more about their Reputations than the rest of the military that followed their oaths!! Why does MAGA have it their way? BS
Reply
7
james Allen
3d ago
If it was determined they were unlawfully separated and should be reinstated at previous rank etc and their service records made whole, they should receive back pay as well for time lost.
Reply
4
Tony Bresse
3d ago
we need to pay them back And need to reinstate them... we need the smart ones back into our line of defense....
Reply
5
