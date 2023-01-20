Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Metro News
3 Guys Before The Game – Texas Recap – Texas Tech Preview (Episode 436)
The Mountaineer basketball team has 12 games to play in the regular season. However, this week’s two games may go a very long way in determining this squad’s fate. WVU plays at Texas Tech on Wednesday and hosts No. 15 Auburn on Saturday. The results of those games will either give the Mountaineers hope or leave them hopeless.
Metro News
Brown taking measured approach to play-calling duties, but is ‘keenly aware that we need to win’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two months before the start of spring practice, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown touched on a variety of topics Tuesday inside the Milan Puskar Center. Brown offered a synopsis of the 2022 season that he said “wasn’t good enough.” He addressed staff changes that include...
Metro News
Frustration mounts for Mountaineers following latest setback
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether or not West Virginia’s season can be repaired following a 1-6 start in Big 12 Conference play remains to be seen. It was clear, however, in the aftermath of Saturday’s 69-61 loss to No. 7 Texas that head coach Bob Huggins is done making promises to Mountaineer fans that the program’s struggles over the past two seasons will be fixed.
Metro News
Stewart eager to lead his own position group at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Blaine Stewart grew up in the WVU football program and attended his first game at Mountaineer Field in 2000. A decade after graduating from Morgantown High School, the son of former West Virginia head coach Bill Stewart is back in the Milan Puskar Center as WVU’s new tight ends coach. His hiring completes Neal Brown’s 2023 coaching staff.
Metro News
No. 7 Texas topples West Virginia, 69-61
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — From the outset of Big 12 Conference play, West Virginia has endured more than its fair share of struggles down the stretch of games, which played a big part in four of the Mountaineers’ five losses over their first six league games. Most recently, West...
Metro News
As Johnson transitions quickly, Huggins hopeful new assistant can enhance recruiting around nation’s capital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the recent hiring of DerMarr Johnson as the third assistant coach for West Virginia’s men’s basketball program, the Mountaineers showed they wanted a full staff in place over the remainder of this season. Johnson, who began his coaching duties in Morgantown last week,...
Metro News
Public defender office opens in Morgantown this week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County judicial system is just days away from having the services of a public defender’s office. The Public Defender Corporation has a grand opening and open house set for Thursday in downtown Morgantown. The Monongalia County Commission, working with the legislature and Justice...
Metro News
Hoppy Kerchev-ALE blends Appalachian pilsner with tropical hops
It began as a suggestion from a listener of the 3 Guys Before The Game podcast. He wanted to know why someone had not created a beer called Hoppy Kerchev-ALE, named in honor of the legendary Metronews Talkline host and broadcast hall-of-fame member Hoppy Kercheval. Great suggestion! The mission is...
Metro News
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. Officers raided the home last Thursday in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with...
Metro News
DeChristopher to be sworn in Friday as Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will be sworn in as a Monongalia County circuit judge Friday. DeChristopher was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice last month following the retirement of Phillip Gaujot. DeChristopher was serving her second term as Monongalia County prosecutor. She was previously...
Metro News
Leaders look for ways to revitalize statewide dairy production to support Mountaintop Beverage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State officials and agriculture leaders are working on plans to expand the dairy industry in West Virginia as the new Mountaintop Beverage facility begins operation in the Morgantown Industrial Park. State Department of Agriculture Communications Director Crescent Gallagher said they’ll need 75 million pounds, or 8.7...
Metro News
CrossFit Morgantown launches nonprofit in recognition of founder, Jeff Giosi
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A new non-profit named in honor of former fitness coach and athletic trainer Jeff Giosi launched Saturday at CrossFit Morgantown. Giosi was 40 when he died unexpectedly two years ago this month of an aortic aneurysm in January 2021. His widow Sarah Giosi said the theme of the non-profit is “Forgiven Warrior” which her husband had for a tattoo.
Metro News
Morgantown-based transit service teaming with Uber for on-demand service
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountain Line Transit Authority will eliminate two routes next month and replace them with the Uber-based RideMon service. Mountain Line Transit Authority CEO Dave Bruffy said the Mountain Heights and Grafton/Fairmont Road routes will end March 13 and a new on-demand option will increase access and mobility for the people in that area.
Metro News
SWAT gun bill now in possession of House committee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A bill that would allow emergency medical professionals to carry firearms in certain circumstances has been sent to the House Government Organization Committee after passing the state Senate last week. SB 83 would allow a “tactical medical professional” trained and certified in tactical combat casualty care...
Metro News
House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
Metro News
Mother charged in stabbing death of 3-month-old child
WESTON, W.Va. — A Lewis County woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing to death her three-month old child. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 30 death. The injured infant was found by police after they had been called to an apartment complex. Brunecz had suffered self-inflicted stab wounds.
Comments / 0