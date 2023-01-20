MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether or not West Virginia’s season can be repaired following a 1-6 start in Big 12 Conference play remains to be seen. It was clear, however, in the aftermath of Saturday’s 69-61 loss to No. 7 Texas that head coach Bob Huggins is done making promises to Mountaineer fans that the program’s struggles over the past two seasons will be fixed.

