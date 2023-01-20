ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Officer resigns after alleged inappropriate relationship with high school student

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTCR1_0kLztArO00

A North Augusta Public Safety officer has resigned after allegations were made about him having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female student at North Augusta High School.

Officer Chris Wilson, 22, of North Augusta, is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), according to a news release from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

On Dec. 16, North Augusta High School staff told police three female students wanted to report an incident involving another female student and an officer, according to the incident report.

Thousands euthanized: Augusta shelter annually euthanizes thousands of animals, overcrowding an issue

Prior charge: Greenbrier High coach arrested for assaulting student had prior domestic violence charge

The three students told officers they had concerns that Wilson may have had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student and allowed her to use his credit card to purchase items, according to the report.

The police department immediately began an investigation and suspended Wilson that same day, according to the release.

Wilson, who began his employment as a public safety officer on Feb. 2, 2022, resigned three days later.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Officer resigns after alleged inappropriate relationship with high school student

Comments / 12

Kikicee
2d ago

Am I wrong for feeling like their age gap isn't that bad? If my daughter was to date a 22 year old and he has a decent job and taking care of her I'm not mad. The friends were aware of this relationship long before reported. One of her "girls" tried to get with him and got rejected or she stopped spending money on them so now comes the hating.

Reply(2)
3
kim vaughn
3d ago

The parents of children at the high school knew this was going on but when the kid is well known, as well as their parents, this kind of thing is usually hidden from the public!

Reply(1)
3
The Arbiter
3d ago

Her friends are so jealousYou know how bad girls getSometimes it's not so easyTo be the teacher's pet.. Sting, 1980

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An all-new I-TEAM investigation takes a closer look at who’s keeping watch over those who protect and serve. It all started when the I-TEAM obtained a cell phone video of an incident from November off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. We also have the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputy’s report sheds light on 1-year-old’s death in in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, emergency medical crews responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L&L Lane. Coroner Darryl Ables said first responders found the child, Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest, and she was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta High School resource officer has resigned after allegations emerged of an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to officials, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer Chris Wilson was suspended Dec. 16, the same day the department learned of the allegations and started the investigation.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Man wanted for aggravated assault after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in reference to an aggravated assault. Authorities say it happened at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Budgetel at 954 5th Street for shots fired and one person...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Parents react to Washington County High school teacher arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ definitely concerned but I just encourage people to have good communication with their kids and talk to them definitely have open communication with them as well as the school try to follow up on your kids and what they have going on” said Marrio Grant, Parent. Michael Dendy is charged with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 1-year-old child

Aiken S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. According to the Aiken County Coroner, on Friday January 20th at 9:35 pm, Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a home in the one hundred block of L and L Lane in Aiken for a call of an unresponsive child.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Child death under investigation in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, Aiken County EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of L and L Lane in Aiken Friday night for a call about an unresponsive child. When emergency crews arrived, they found the child, now identified as Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Grovetown Police Department locate runaway 14-year-old

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department was asking for help in locating a runaway 14-year-old. On Monday, authorities announced she was located and returned home safely. We previously reported Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening wearing a black dress, with black tights and black bubble slides,...
GROVETOWN, GA
wfxg.com

Pedestrian death investigation underway in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a pedestrian death in Beech Island. According to the Coroner's Office, it happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Jefferson Davis Highway near Cherokee Drive. Officials say a woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Avalon driving south.
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WJBF.com

Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave

Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute …. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds for school supplies for kids. Go Green for Justin – Grovetown...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans day-care worker lost her job and was arrested over her alleged aggressive behavior toward several children, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The behavior reportedly happened Nov. 1, but Angela Renee Harris, 50, was only recently arrested, according to deputies. An assistant...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy