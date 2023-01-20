Read full article on original website
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
This Is Michigan's Best Offensive Line Ever
Michigan has had star-studded offensive lines for decades but the 2023 version could be the best ever.
CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message
It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Newsstand: Michigan RB Blake Corum has possibility to make seven figures in NIL in 2023
Michigan Wolverines football running back Blake Corum is back for his senior season, thanks in part to Valiant Management’s ‘one more year’ fund that helped raise money for returning players. But that’s not all he’ll earn in 2023. The Athletic‘s Nick Baumgardner revealed Corum could make seven figures through NIL.
Ohio State football finally offers top in-state 2025 prospect
After I questioned the Ohio State Football staff for not offering top 2025 in-state prospect Dorian Brew earlier this week, it pulled the trigger on Saturday. The in-state wide receiver was reportedly on a visit to Columbus when he went to Twitter to announce he had been offered. This wasn’t Brew’s first time visiting campus, but it is going to be one he remembers.
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee Volunteers
It’s the middle of January. It’s almost eight months until the start of the next USC football season. We have to have a sense of humor about life, the universe, and football, or else we will go crazy. We have to remember in the middle of our busy...
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear
Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
2023 college football rankings: Georgia Bulldogs No. 1, crowded field for best teams in college football
The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, earning the No. 1 spot in the consensus 2023 college football rankings. After
Look: Football World Reacts To Today's Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett, the two-time national champion quarterback, is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves. It was announced on Monday morning that Bennett is this year's Manning Award winner. The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is given to the nation's top ...
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
College football recruiting: Where 2023's top 25 players are headed
The whirlwind 2023 college football recruiting calendar got its first dose of closure during the Christmas holiday when most of the nation's premier high school talent made their commitments official on Early Signing Day. As a result, most of the premier prospects have taken much of the drama out ...
Top 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola narrows list down to final four
The top quarterback and overall prospect of the 2024 recruiting class, Dylan Raiola, has a full year to make his commitment decision. Notably, he recently narrowed down his list to four historic programs. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio...
Michigan Is Making A Notable Change To Its Football Stadium
Michigan is going to remove some seats from Michigan Stadium. According to Aaron McMann of MLive.com, the school plans to remove 45 seats from the stadium to help widen tunnel access to the field. This decision reportedly comes after the school conducted a safety review following the season. ...
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Sports World Furious With Big Ten Referees On Sunday
College basketball referees have a pretty thankless job, but sometimes, they are deserving of serious criticism. Today is one of those days. The referees calling the Purdue vs. Maryland game have been getting crushed all afternoon - and deservedly so. Some extremely questionable - and outright ...
4-star TE considering Florida for an official visit after Junior Day trip
Gators under consideration for an official visit after a 4-star TE target visited campus on Saturday.
Highly ranked, in-state quarterback target ready to visit Vols again
One of the nation's top quarterbacks in the 2025 class is planning to visit Tennessee again this weekend to attend its second junior day of the year.
