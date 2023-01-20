Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan leader improving after fall
Civil rights leader Clarence (C-Bo) Boahannon is recovering in Grady Hospital from a brain bleed after falling last week. C-Bo is currently recovering in a regular room after being in the ICU. Sister Kimberly Bohannon says that he is talking and alert. However, his brain has some swelling. “We thank...
‘An even bigger food desert:’ Vine City neighbors concerned Walmart could close for good
ATLANTA — People in an Atlanta neighborhood are concerned about a possible long-term closure of their Walmart after a fire closed the store a month ago. It’s the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at parking garage near Taco Mac in Cobb County
Authorities say one person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. A witness described hearing at least 15 shots.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough enters agreement with Henry County for aquatic center
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County to help facilitate the construction and development of a new aquatic center. The agreement will allow negotiations between the city and county officials about details of the aquatic center project. Under this agreement the...
Cobb County water rescue team pulls submerged SUV out of cold Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a cold start to the week for a Cobb County recovery team tasked with fishing an SUV out of the Chattahoochee River Monday. Cobb County Police Department announced its underwater search and recovery team was called in the morning to help pull a submerged vehicle out of the river.
fox5atlanta.com
Crews responding to fire at Lindbergh Target
ATLANTA - Crews are working a fire at the Target on Piedmont Road in Lindbergh. Atlanta Fire has confirmed that the incident has been escalated to a 2-alarm fire. Officials have not revealed what exactly caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This story is breaking. Check back with...
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
'This is their rightful place!' | Parents confused, upset after students withdrawn from Westlake High
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Fulton County high school students were not in class today, after learning the district has withdrawn them from Westlake High unless they can verify they live in that school zone. Parents who spoke to 11Alive said it's hard enough to get kids motivated to even...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl found safe
ATLANTA - UPDATE: 12-year-old Cynia Mitchell was located and is safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Cynia Mitchell. She was last seen on January 23, 2023, in the Piedmont and 5th Ave area.
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: How 'Stop Cop City' movement led to violent Downtown protest against Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21 flooded with people demanding justice for an activist killed near the site of a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility. Law enforcement said the protestor, who law enforcement identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper before other officers returned fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
'My goal was to stamp cancer out of my life': FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor shares surgery update
ATLANTA - Sixteen months after her cancer diagnosis, Aungelique Proctor is back on FOX 5 News, and things are getting back to normal. "I feel great," Proctor says. "It's fairly amazing how well I'm doing. I have energy. I'm working out, I'm eating." It's been a long road, since we...
Forsyth County parents struggle with illnesses, shortages
Children have seen increased rates of respiratory disease this winter, leading to more pediatrician visits.Photo byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) Parents in Forsyth County and throughout Georgia who have been dealing with a series of shortages on top of a difficult viral season are hoping for some relief. Families with young kids have had trouble finding everything from formula to medications this year while dealing with long wait times at local medical offices, but some are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
