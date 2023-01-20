ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan leader improving after fall

Civil rights leader Clarence (C-Bo) Boahannon is recovering in Grady Hospital from a brain bleed after falling last week. C-Bo is currently recovering in a regular room after being in the ICU. Sister Kimberly Bohannon says that he is talking and alert. However, his brain has some swelling. “We thank...
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough enters agreement with Henry County for aquatic center

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County to help facilitate the construction and development of a new aquatic center. The agreement will allow negotiations between the city and county officials about details of the aquatic center project. Under this agreement the...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crews responding to fire at Lindbergh Target

ATLANTA - Crews are working a fire at the Target on Piedmont Road in Lindbergh. Atlanta Fire has confirmed that the incident has been escalated to a 2-alarm fire. Officials have not revealed what exactly caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This story is breaking. Check back with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl found safe

ATLANTA - UPDATE: 12-year-old Cynia Mitchell was located and is safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Cynia Mitchell. She was last seen on January 23, 2023, in the Piedmont and 5th Ave area.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Timeline: How 'Stop Cop City' movement led to violent Downtown protest against Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21 flooded with people demanding justice for an activist killed near the site of a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility. Law enforcement said the protestor, who law enforcement identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper before other officers returned fire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County parents struggle with illnesses, shortages

Children have seen increased rates of respiratory disease this winter, leading to more pediatrician visits.Photo byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) Parents in Forsyth County and throughout Georgia who have been dealing with a series of shortages on top of a difficult viral season are hoping for some relief. Families with young kids have had trouble finding everything from formula to medications this year while dealing with long wait times at local medical offices, but some are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

